Millen named analyst for NFL Network's Thursday Night Football

Matt Millen returns to the NFL broadcast booth as the new analyst for NFL Network's Thursday Night Football, NFL Network president and CEO Steve Bornstein announced Monday. The new team of Millen and play-by-play announcer Bob Papa will debut on NFL Network's Thursday Night Football November 12 at 8:00 PM ET when the San Francisco 49ers host the Chicago Bears.
"Matt Millen is one of the best television analysts in the business and we welcome him back to the booth on Thursday Night Football," said Bornstein. "Matt's candor, knowledge and passion for the NFL, partnered with Bob Papa, make them a very entertaining and informative announcing team."
A four-time Super Bowl winner in his playing days, Millen made a smooth transition into the broadcast booth as a highly acclaimed NFL analyst for FOX and CBS from 1995 to 2000. He was regularly mentioned as one of the best analysts on NFL games by the media and his broadcast peers. In addition to working on television, Millen was also the analyst for CBS Radio's Monday night crew from 1997 to 2000.
"I am humbled to be a part of the NFL Network team," said Millen. "It is very exciting to be joining Bob Papa and an outstanding crew of professionals on the Thursday Night Football telecasts."
Millen's playing career featured four Super Bowl victories with three teams. As a standout linebacker for 12 seasons, Millen played for the Oakland Raiders, San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins. He won two Super Bowls with the Raiders (XV, XVIII) one in San Francisco (XXIV) and his last ring with the Redskins (XXVI).
Millen returns to the booth after spending the past eight seasons as the president of the Detroit Lions. He also served on the NFL Competition Committee the past three years. Millen replaces Cris Collinsworth as the analyst on Thursday Night Football games. In addition to working for NFL Network, Millen is an analyst on ESPN's college football games and Monday Night Countdown show.