Mike Zimmer: Will Fuller's speed is 'nerve-wracking'

We're running out of elite wide receiver tandems for the Vikings to face, though the combination of Hopkins, Fuller and Bill O'Brien's play-calling could bring a unique component to the mix. The Texans fancy themselves more of a power running team than they might be -- fifth in the league in rushing attempts but 11th in yards -- which would mean that they would be trying to do something no one has done effectively against Minnesota all season long. They are effectively getting the balls to their best receivers (34 targets for Fuller and 33 for Hopkins) but nowhere near the level anyone expected after the team loaded up on receiving talent this offseason.