Around the NFL

Mike Zimmer: Will Fuller's speed is 'nerve-wracking'

Published: Oct 06, 2016 at 01:10 AM

Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer and his world-beating defense have been gliding through the season with grace, and continue to be complimentary of opponents that they are clearly better than.

But when it comes to the Houston Texans and their receiving tandem of DeAndre Hopkins and Will Fuller, is it fair to wonder if this is the toughest challenge they've faced yet?

"It's nerve-racking to say the least," Zimmer said specifically of Fuller's blinding speed. "He is a big-play receiver and he's doing a great job. But you know all guys with speed bother DBs. That's the first thing they look at when they get on tape. How fast is a guy? How quick do they have to get out of their back pedal?"

Is Zimmer just being nice, or does he really believe that this is the team that can finally give this defense a run for its money?

The Vikings held the tandem of Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb to 115 yards and a touchdown. Greg Olsen and Kelvin Benjamin? Six catches for 64 yards (Olsen had all of them, Benjamin was targeted once and did not catch a pass). Odell Beckham, Sterling Shepherd and Victor Cruz? 12 catches for 103 yards and zero scores. That's not to mention the quarterbacks they've also mowed down in that time: Aaron Rodgers, Cam Newton and Eli Manning.

We're running out of elite wide receiver tandems for the Vikings to face, though the combination of Hopkins, Fuller and Bill O'Brien's play-calling could bring a unique component to the mix. The Texans fancy themselves more of a power running team than they might be -- fifth in the league in rushing attempts but 11th in yards -- which would mean that they would be trying to do something no one has done effectively against Minnesota all season long. They are effectively getting the balls to their best receivers (34 targets for Fuller and 33 for Hopkins) but nowhere near the level anyone expected after the team loaded up on receiving talent this offseason.

At some point, the Vikings will bend. No defense is perfect. But is this the week?

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams DL Aaron Donald tweets he's playing following Twitter mix-up regarding his status

Aaron Donald caused a brief stir over the weekend when his Twitter bio was briefly changed. The all-world Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman seems to have at least somewhat cleared things up Wednesday.

news

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell non-committal on DC Ed Donatell's status

Three days removed from the Vikings' 31-24 wild-card loss to the New York Giants, Minnesota head coach Kevin O'Connell was non-committal regarding Ed Donatell's future as he maneuvered around questions regarding his DC's future.

news

Brandon Staley explains Chargers' offensive staff changes: 'There's a different gear we need to get to'

The Chargers' collapse on Super Wild Card Weekend forced coach Brandon Staley to make changes to his offensive staff. Staley also had questions to answer after his team blew a 27-0 lead in Jacksonville.

news

Steelers OC Matt Canada to return for 2023 NFL season

Matt Canada will return as the Steelers offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, the team confirmed on Wednesday.

news

Cowboys to sign kicker Tristan Vizcaino to practice squad, plan to stick with embattled Brett Maher

After Brett Maher's bad night at the office on Monday, the Cowboys are reaching out for reinforcements at placekicker -- just in case. Dallas plans to sign Tristan Vizcaino to its practice squad ahead of Sunday's Divisional Round duel with the 49ers.

news

Despite Boston Scott having 10 career TDs vs. Giants, DC Martindale says the RB isn't 'a Giant killer'

Eagles' running back Boston Scott has had unprecedented success against the Giants in his career, a fact that New York defensive coordinator Wink Martindale is not discouraged by coming into Saturday's divisional round matchup.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Wednesday, Jan. 18

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Jets interviewing former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett for offensive coordinator job

Former Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired before the end of his first season, is interviewing with the New York Jets for their open offensive coordinator position, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported.

news

Bears OC Luke Getsy, Raiders DC Patrick Graham to lead coaching staffs at 2023 Senior Bowl

The coaches are set for the annual Reese's Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama. Chicago Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy will lead the American team and Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham will head the National team.

news

Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill: DeAndre Hopkins' future in Arizona will be evaluated in 'coming weeks'

During Monti Ossenfort's introductory press conference Tuesday, Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill noted that DeAndre Hopkins' future would be top of mind once his new GM settles in.

news

Giants preparing to slow 70-sack Eagles defense in Divisional Round matchup

The Giants know their success Saturday night against the Eagles will come down to the trenches and how the offensive line holds up against the NFL's sack leaders.

news

Buccaneers HC Todd Bowles on future of OC Byron Leftwich: 'There hasn't been any decision'

Tampa Bay Buccaneers coaching staff has remained intact, but head coach Todd Bowles made no assurances Tuesday that things would stay that way, though, especially for OC Byron Leftwich. "No, there hasn't been any decision," Bowles answered flatly when asked about Leftwich's status.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE