Mike Zimmer waiting until Sunday to name starting QB

In a league that often produces playbooks thicker than phone books at the peak of nationwide landline usage, processing that much information and committing it to memory in less than a week's time -- and physically applying it on the highest level of football known to man -- is a monumental, if not impossible task. It's likely the Vikings' staff has cut down the playbook for Bradford, initially. It's also probable the staff is closely monitoring his progress and, as a result, will choose to decide whether the newest No. 8 in purple should be the man leading the Vikings' offense come Sunday in Nashville.