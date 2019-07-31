Analysis

Mike Zimmer on Vikings doubters: 'I love to prove people wrong'

Published: Jul 31, 2019 at 02:02 AM
Headshot_Author_GENNARO-FILICE_1400x1000
Gennaro Filice

Senior Editor, Original Content

At this time last summer, the Minnesota Vikings were reigning NFC North champions, fresh off an appearance in the NFC Championship Game. With a shiny new $84 million quarterback in tow and immense talent on both sides of the ball, the 2018 Vikes were garnering Super Bowl buzz.

But the Kirk Cousins-led offense proved inconsistent (leading to the midseason firing of coordinator John DeFilippo), the defense receded from its impenetrable 2017 form, and Minnesota missed the playoffs with a highly unsatisfying 8-7-1 record.

Consequently, in the span of a year, Vikings hype has significantly cooled. And that suits head coach Mike Zimmer just fine.

"I love being doubted," Zimmer told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero earlier this offseason in an interview at his ranch in Walton, Kentucky. "I love to prove people wrong. That's the No. 1 thing for me: Prove people wrong."

That effort will need to start up front on the offensive line. As the NFL's 29th-ranked unit last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Minnesota's O-line got some much-needed reinforcements on the interior this offseason: first-round center Garrett Bradbury and free-agent guard Josh Kline. And the unit has a new position coach in Rick Dennison, who'll be working with new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and assistant head coach/zone-blocking maven Gary Kubiak to jump-start the Vikes' attack. Defensively, the Vikings have ranked top-10 in each of the past three seasons in both scoring and total defense. Continuity's key here, and this year's no different, as Minnesota returns 10 starters on that side of the ball (with Shamar Stephen replacing Sheldon Richardson at DT). All in all, the roster appears to be one of the league's most well-rounded. And that's why the heat is most definitely on at this year's training camp in Eagan, Minnesota.

Despite the fact that Zimmer's Vikings have posted the NFC's best winning percentage over the past four seasons (.633, 40-23-1), there's been chatter that this could be a make-or-break year for the head coach and GM Rick Spielman. Zimmer doesn't mind this perception in the slightest.

"Good. Put it on our shoulders," Zimmer said to Pelissero. "Doesn't bother me. Does not bother me. My whole life, I've been the underdog."

Zimmer, who won a Super Bowl as an assistant with the Cowboys and then established himself as one of the NFL's best defensive coordinators, didn't get his first opportunity to be a head coach until age 57. And in a league that's trending younger in the coaching ranks, Zimmer's status as the fourth-oldest head man (behind Pete Carroll, Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians) doesn't go unnoticed. He shot down retirement rumors last December. Now, at age 63, Zimmer doesn't envision hanging up the whistle anytime soon.

"I still feel young and I look young. I haven't really thought about retiring, honestly," Zimmer told Pelissero. "I don't have any doubts I can go to 70."

And the goal remains the same for the man heading this 59-year-old organization without a championship to its name.

"Somebody's gonna win a Super Bowl in Minnesota, and I want it to be me."

Follow Gennaro Filice on Twitter @GennaroFilice.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

The First Read: Most intriguing players from this week's NFL mandatory minicamps

The first week of NFL mandatory minicamps didn't disappoint. Who stole the headlines? Jeffri Chadiha identifies the most intriguing players from the 12 teams who held minicamps this week.

news

State of the 2022 Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy needs to produce a playoff run, or else ...

Do the Dallas Cowboys have what it takes to finally put together another playoff run? Will Mike McCarthy remain employed if they don't? Adam Rank explores the state of this storied franchise heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

State of the 2022 Washington Commanders: Pivotal season for Ron Rivera, Carson Wentz

Will Carson Wentz put doubts to rest or send Washington back to the drawing board at QB? Can Ron Rivera lead this year's team to the playoffs? Adam Rank explores the state of the Commanders franchise heading into the 2022 NFL season.

news

Five NFL teams that significantly helped their quarterbacks this offseason -- and three that didn't

Which NFL teams have set up their respective signal-callers to succeed in 2022? Judy Battista spotlights five squads that significantly helped their quarterbacks this offseason -- and three others whose team-building strategies raise questions.

news

Which NFL players will level up in '22? CeeDee Lamb, Pat Surtain, Jalen Hurts top my GUARANTEED risers

Summer is the season of hope in the NFL, with everyone buzzing about their prospects for the coming campaign. Which individuals will truly break through? Adam Schein GUARANTEES nine particular players will improve in 2022.

news

Top three NFL defensive players of all time? Aaron Donald, Lawrence Taylor among answers

Aaron Donald just became the highest-paid non-QB in NFL history, but where does he land among the greats? NFL analysts rank their top three defensive players of all time.

news

Next Gen Stats' top 10 pass catchers by CROE: Tee Higgins, Christian Kirk top the board!

Nick Shook ranks the 10 best pass catchers of the 2021 NFL season using the Next Gen Stats metric of catch rate over expected (CROE). While the list predictably features superstars like Davante Adams and Cooper Kupp, the top half is full of surprises.

news

Next Woman Up: Sarah Hogan, Assistant Director of Coaching Operations for the Atlanta Falcons

In this installment of the Next Woman Up series, the Atlanta Falcons' Sarah Hogan discusses growing the Bill Walsh Minority Coaching Fellowship, transitioning into the Arthur Smith era and more.

news

First look at No. 1 pick Travon Walker's fit with Jags; plus, an exploding NFL trend and a legit QB battle

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks reports from Jacksonville on polarizing No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker's fit with the Jaguars. Plus, a look at one exploding NFL trend and a legit quarterback battle on the NFC side.

news

Houston Texans betting on Davis Mills to keep climbing in Year 2 at quarterback

Davis Mills made the most of his opportunity at quarterback in 2021. Can he lift the Texans again this season? Jim Trotter examines Houston's bold bet on continued improvement from the former third-rounder.

news

2022 NFL season: Eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps

How are the big-name QBs who changed teams this offseason adjusting to their new surroundings? Are the Bills ready to get over the hump? Judy Battista provides eight intriguing storylines to follow at mandatory minicamps.

news

Ryan Fitzpatrick retires from NFL: Ranking FitzMagic's nine most memorable stops

Ryan Fitzpatrick had an NFL career like none other, with the veteran QB logging starts for nine teams. Kevin Patra takes a look at the legacy of FitzMagic and ranks the most memorable stops in Fitzpatrick's career.

Purchase single game tickets for the 2022 season
BUY NOW