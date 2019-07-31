Mike Zimmer on Vikings doubters: 'I love to prove people wrong'

That effort will need to start up front on the offensive line. As the NFL's 29th-ranked unit last season, according to Pro Football Focus, Minnesota's O-line got some much-needed reinforcements on the interior this offseason: first-round center Garrett Bradbury and free-agent guard Josh Kline. And the unit has a new position coach in Rick Dennison, who'll be working with new offensive coordinator Kevin Stefanski and assistant head coach/zone-blocking maven Gary Kubiak to jump-start the Vikes' attack. Defensively, the Vikings have ranked top-10 in each of the past three seasons in both scoring and total defense. Continuity's key here, and this year's no different, as Minnesota returns 10 starters on that side of the ball (with Shamar Stephen replacing Sheldon Richardson at DT). All in all, the roster appears to be one of the league's most well-rounded. And that's why the heat is most definitely on at this year's training camp in Eagan, Minnesota.