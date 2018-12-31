Mike Zimmer: 'I'm not retiring or resigning. Period'

The Minnesota Vikings arguably had the most disappointing 2018 year in the entire NFL.

The flat-lining season went dark with Sunday's home flop versus the Chicago Bears, a 24-10 loss to a team playing for very little.

Despite finishing with an 8-7-1 record, the Vikings don't plan to wipe out the coaching staff, and Mike Zimmer isn't walking away.

"I'm not retiring or resigning. Period." Zimmer texted NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Multiple team sources told Pelissero they'd be shocked if Zimmer is out.

The coach in under contract for 2019.

The 62-year-old coach owns a 47-31-1 record in five seasons in Minnesota.

It makes sense the Vikings would bring back Zimmer for another go-around. Despite the offense's struggles, what coach would Minnesota import that would represent an upgrade? If Zimmer were cut loose, he would skyrocket to the top of most lists of available coaches.

Changes might occur in Minnesota this offseason, especially on the offensive side of the ball, but Zimmer will stick around for another shot.