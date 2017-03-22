Mike Zimmer: Latavius Murray can aid passing game

With the Vikings utilizing more shotgun, the team likely feels Murray's experience in the formation is more in line with what offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur wants out of a power back. Last season with the Raiders, 256 of Murray's 480 snaps came from shotgun, per Next Gen Stats -- compare that with just 30 percent of Peterson's snaps in 2015 (and 42 percent in an injury-plagued 2016). Signing Murray, however, that shouldn't preclude Spielman from adding a runner in a draft deep at the position.