Mike Zimmer hoping Kirk Cousins continues to be aggressive as Vikings look to stack wins

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-5 and right in the thick of the NFC's wild-card race. There's no time to waste being timid.

That's the message Mike Zimmer had for his quarterback after the Vikings emerged from a shootout victorious over the Green Bay Packers. Don't worry about making mistakes, ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ -- just let it rip.

"I want (Cousins) to keep doing it like he's doing it,'' Zimmer said Monday, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "He can't second-guess himself. If he throws an interception, that's life. But you keep going for the jugular. It's going to open up a lot of other areas in the running game. It's going to open up other players."

It certainly did Sunday, when Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards, three touchdowns and a sparkling 128.4 passer rating. It wasn't quite as good as Aaron Rodgers' 23-for-33, 385-yard, four-touchdown outing, but it was enough to help the Vikings win, 34-31.

Cousins' performance was also the first time an opposing quarterback had found any legitimate success against Green Bay's defense in the last month, and the difference is rather stark. In Weeks 8-10, opposing starting quarterbacks completed 56.4 percent of passes for 200.3 yards per game, a 1-4 TD-INT ratio and a passer rating of 59.7 against the Packers.

Now, before you go excusing those numbers as if they were posted by a band of signal-calling flunkies, prepare yourself for a bitter dose of reality. Those numbers were posted by ﻿Kyler Murray﻿, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and Russell Wilson. And Cousins shattered all of them in one game.