Mike Zimmer hoping Kirk Cousins continues to be aggressive as Vikings look to stack wins

Published: Nov 23, 2021 at 10:32 AM
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

The Minnesota Vikings are 5-5 and right in the thick of the NFC's wild-card race. There's no time to waste being timid.

That's the message Mike Zimmer had for his quarterback after the Vikings emerged from a shootout victorious over the Green Bay Packers. Don't worry about making mistakes, ﻿Kirk Cousins﻿ -- just let it rip.

"I want (Cousins) to keep doing it like he's doing it,'' Zimmer said Monday, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "He can't second-guess himself. If he throws an interception, that's life. But you keep going for the jugular. It's going to open up a lot of other areas in the running game. It's going to open up other players."

It certainly did Sunday, when Cousins completed 24 of 35 passes for 341 yards, three touchdowns and a sparkling 128.4 passer rating. It wasn't quite as good as Aaron Rodgers' 23-for-33, 385-yard, four-touchdown outing, but it was enough to help the Vikings win, 34-31.

Cousins' performance was also the first time an opposing quarterback had found any legitimate success against Green Bay's defense in the last month, and the difference is rather stark. In Weeks 8-10, opposing starting quarterbacks completed 56.4 percent of passes for 200.3 yards per game, a 1-4 TD-INT ratio and a passer rating of 59.7 against the Packers.

Now, before you go excusing those numbers as if they were posted by a band of signal-calling flunkies, prepare yourself for a bitter dose of reality. Those numbers were posted by ﻿Kyler Murray﻿, ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and Russell Wilson. And Cousins shattered all of them in one game.

The shine has worn off the Packers' defense, at least for a week, but what's perhaps more important to learn from Week 11 is the potential of Minnesota's offense. It's a unit that has posted at least 30 points in half of its games and includes ﻿Justin Jefferson﻿ -- the No. 4 receiver in the NFL in yards (944), and our own Dan Hanzus' choice for best wideout in the league -- ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, under-the-radar pass-catcher ﻿K.J. Osborn﻿ and sneaky-good tight end ﻿Tyler Conklin﻿. ﻿Dalvin Cook﻿ attracts the most attention as a constant threat out of the backfield as a runner and receiver and might most benefit from Cousins' increased aggression.

Cousins just needs to embrace letting it fly. Those "half-dozen throws there that were too aggressive," as Zimmer put it Monday, should become Cousins' comfort zone if the Vikings want to reach the postseason.

Even if his reputation doesn't match -- sure, he's not the flashiest quarterback, we'll give you that -- Cousins has been a Next Gen Stats stud for multiple seasons, and 2021 seems to be setting up as the first season when it becomes unavoidable. Cousins owns a 21-2 TD-INT ratio, the best among qualified quarterbacks and the best in Vikings franchise history in a season. He's done it in a variety of fashions, spending almost an entire game throwing within 10 air yards (Week 3 vs. Seattle), and airing it out in others. On Sunday, it was all about hitting his targets on intermediate passes, completing 7 of 7 such attempts for 165 yards and a touchdown, the most such completions without an incompletion in a game in the Next Gen era.

He's efficient and accurate. It's been crucial to the Vikings' success, as Minnesota has only played in one game not decided by one score this season (Week 3), and the Vikings have seen five of their games decided on the final play. Kicker Greg Joseph was the star of Sunday's final play, nailing a 29-yard field goal to send Minnesota's fans home happy.

After starting 1-3, the Vikings have won four of their last six. They'll meet another challenge in Week 12 from a team that is also hoping to reverse its early doubts with a strong finish that could include a playoff berth when Minnesota faces San Francisco.

"I mean, 6-5 isn't our goal,'' Zimmer said. "We don't want to be 6-5, we want to be 12-5 if we can. It's important that if we get another win, then we can hopefully stack a few together.''

Related Content

news

Packers LT David Bakhtiari underwent arthroscopic knee surgery to be back for stretch run

Packers LT ﻿David Bakhtiari﻿ recently underwent arthroscopic surgery to clean up his knee, which was reconstructed in January following a season-ending ACL tear, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafolo reported. 
news

Washington coach Ron Rivera optimistic of playoff push with upcoming schedule: 'We have a chance'

Fresh off a win over the Carolina Panthers, WFT coach Ron Rivera's optimism about the team's playoff chances are growing when looking at the upcoming schedule.
news

Andrew Thomas, Steve McLendon become first 300-pound players with TD catch, INT in same game

Linemen are rarely spotlighted in the spectacle that is the NFL, but in Tampa Bay's 30-10 win over New York on Monday night, they were the stars of the show.
news

Tom Brady, Buccaneers return to winning form: 'Hoping our best football's ahead of us'

There were some bumps in the road, but Tom Brady and the Buccaneers ultimately got exactly what they needed, defeating the Giants, 30-10, and getting back to form as they snapped a two-game skid. 
news

2021 NFL season, Week 11: What we learned from Buccaneers' win over Giants on Monday night

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers got off to a hot start and road the momentum to an impressive win over Daniel Jones and the New York Giants on Monday.
news

QB Andy Dalton expected to start for Bears on Thanksgiving vs. Lions

With rookie Justin Fields dealing with bruised ribs, the Chicago Bears will start veteran Andy Dalton in Week 12 against the Detroit Lions, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported. 
news

Week 11 Monday night inactives: New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers 

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Tampa Bay Buccaneers "Monday Night Football" game.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley active against Buccaneers 

Saquon Barkley will make his return under the Monday night lights, as he's active for the New York Giants against the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 
news

Buccaneers TE Rob Gronkowski active vs. Giants on Monday night

For just the second time in seven games and the first time since Week 8, Rob Gronkowski is active for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they face the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. 
news

Taysom Hill, Saints agree to four-year, $40M extension

Taysom Hill and the Saints agreed to a contract extension for four years, $40 million with $22.5 million guaranteed for injury and $20 fully guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Monday. 
news

Packers OL Elgton Jenkins out for season with torn ACL; Aaron Rodgers won't miss Rams game

The sting of the Packers' Week 11 loss to Minnesota didn't get any easier to bear with Monday's news. Standout guard ﻿Elgton Jenkins﻿ suffered a torn ACL. Also, OT David Bakhtiari isn't ready to return while QB Aaron Rodgers is nursing a nagging toe injury.
