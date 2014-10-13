Around the NFL

Mike Zimmer: Cordarrelle Patterson must 'get open'

Published: Oct 13, 2014 at 08:55 AM

Cordarrelle Patterson entered the 2014 season posited as a superstar in waiting.

Our group fed into this hysteria, but we certainly weren't alone. Coming off an electric close to his rookie season, Patterson appeared to be Minnesota's logical successor to Percy Harvin. All the Vikings had to do, it seemed, was give him the damn ball.

That hasn't happened ... at least, not nearly enough for Patterson to impact a AP-free world in Minnesota. Through six games, Patterson has just 17 catches for 204 yards and zero touchdowns. He had three rushes for 102 yards and a touchdown in the season opener, but has carried the ball just two times -- total -- in the five games that followed.

On the surface, Patterson's disappearing act seems like a deep and unforgivable failure by offensive coordinator Norv Turner. But Vikings coach Mike Zimmer offered another explanation when asked Monday why his team has had such a difficult time getting Patterson involved.

"He needs to get open," Zimmer told The SiriusXM Blitz with Bruce Murray and Rich Gannon. "Pretty simple."

As a follow, Zimmer was asked if Patterson's inability to get open can be attributed to coverage, route running or other challenges understanding the game. Patterson also is battling a hip injury, though Zimmer wasn't asked about that.

"It's all of those. It's all of those," Zimmer said. "Sometimes it's coverage based. Sometimes it's his acceleration after the top of the route. Sometimes it's the beginning of the route. It's just a combination of all of them."

We don't doubt Zimmer's assessment that Patterson must improve as a route-runner -- that part of his game was a question mark before the season started. But the Vikings have also fallen short in finding creative ways to get Patterson the ball while he learns the nuances of being a wide receiver at this level.

Patterson, and how the Vikings employ him, remains a work in progress.

We recap all the Week 6 action on a jaunty edition of the "Around The NFL Podcast." Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Saints place DE Marcus Davenport (shoulder), LB Kwon Alexander (elbow) on injured reserve

New Orleans will be without a couple key players entering its Week 2 matchup against the Panthers.
news

Raiders RB Josh Jacobs (toe/ankle) won't play Sunday vs. Steelers

The Raiders will be without top running back Josh Jacobs on Sunday against the Steelers. Backup ﻿Kenyan Drake﻿ moves into the starting role with veteran ﻿Peyton Barber﻿ slated for potential short-yardage situations.
news

Roger Brown, former Lions All-Pro DT, dies at 84

Roger Brown, who made six Pro Bowls in his 10 seasons with the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams in the 1960s, died Friday at the age of 84, his family confirmed to the Lions.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence. Follow here for the latest injury news ahead of Week 2.
news

Packers placing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) on IR

The Packers will try to bounce back from their blowout Week 1 loss without star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur said Smith will go on IR as he continues to deal with a back issue that had him listed as questionable for the season opener.
news

Kyle Shanahan: Brandon Aiyuk not in 49ers' doghouse after limited role in Week 1

Brandon Aiyuk going without a target in Week 1 left 49ers fans concerned the former first-round pick may be falling out of favor in San Francisco. HC Kyle Shanahan said Aiyuk's participation rate was a product of an inconsistent training camp due to injury and an impressive preseason from Trent Sherfield.
news

Saints planning to return to New Orleans after Week 3

The New Orleans Saints might be able to play their next scheduled home game in their home stadium. Coach Sean Payton said his team is planning to return to New Orleans after its Week 3 game against the Patriots. The Saints have been operating out of Texas for the better part of a month because of Hurricane Ida.
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller will not play Week 2 vs. Buffalo due to a personal issue

Will Fuller's return to the Dolphins will be put on hold for at least another week. Coach Brian Flores said the wideout would not play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter. It's unclear whether Fuller's absence will extend beyond this week.
news

Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney already appear frustrated with roles in offense

Might the New York Football Giants already be imploding just two games into the 2021 campaign? Drama already seems to be building with two Big Blue receivers brought in to help lift the offense this season, ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and first-round pick ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿.
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'If we're starting to freak out after one week, we're in big trouble'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues to downplay the club's horrific Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the Saints. Rodgers noted Thursday that freaking out over a bad loss is a way for things to snowball. 
news

Chase Young on Washington win: 'It wasn't pretty, but we got that (expletive) done'

Washington's defense didn't live up to its lofty expectations Thursday, unable to stop Daniel Jones and the Giants' passing offense for most of the night. Big Blue generated points on seven of their 10 possession
news

Joe Judge: Dexter Lawrence's offsides 'not acceptable' but Giants loss not 'on any one player'

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation but an offsides penalty on Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence gave him a second chance -- which he nailed -- dropping New York to 0-2. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW