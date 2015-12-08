Mike Zimmer admits Peterson should get more carries

Zimmer's admission was obvious. All Day is the Vikings' offense. The early deficit put the Vikings in a precarious position to throw, but with just 125 yards of total offense, that clearly didn't work either. The Vikings are 0-4 when Peterson has fewer than 17 carries this season. Minnesota is 8-0 when Peterson has 17-plus carries this season. When you have a back as dominating as Peterson has been this season, and can take it to the house on any snap, feeding him is paramount.