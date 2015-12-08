Mike Zimmer admits Peterson should get more carries

Adrian Peterson's frustration following an eight-carry, 18-yard performance in a shellacking at the hands of the Seattle Seahawks led to some critiques.
While criticizing the team's play, Peterson added the Vikings were "outcoached." While the hot-button wordage perturbed some, coach Mike Zimmer dismissed it on Monday.
"I don't really worry about other people's opinions," Zimmer said, via the St. Paul Pioneer Press. "I just worry about what I think.''
"Probably should," Zimmer admitted matter-of-factly when asked if the back should have had more touches.
The performance was Peterson's first game played without double-digit carries since Week 14 of 2013 (seven totes). The 18 yards was the third lowest in his career.
Zimmer's admission was obvious. All Day is the Vikings' offense. The early deficit put the Vikings in a precarious position to throw, but with just 125 yards of total offense, that clearly didn't work either. The Vikings are 0-4 when Peterson has fewer than 17 carries this season. Minnesota is 8-0 when Peterson has 17-plus carries this season. When you have a back as dominating as Peterson has been this season, and can take it to the house on any snap, feeding him is paramount.
Peterson didn't shy away from his remarks when speaking with reporters Tuesday.
"When someone mentions something about coaches and being outcoached it's always like a big issue," he said, per NFL Media's Steve Wyche. "To me it's not a big issue. We are a team. We win together and we lose together. We lost together."
The Vikings will need Peterson to carry more than eight times Thursday night against the Arizona Cardinals -- airing exclusively on NFL Network. The Cards boast the NFL's No. 4 rated run defense, allowing just 89.0 rush yards per game.
To pull the road upset over the NFC's current No. 2 seed, the Vikes need to ride Peterson hard, churn out first downs, keep Teddy Bridgewater in manageable situations and keep Carson Palmer and the Cards' explosive offense on the sideline.