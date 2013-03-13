Mike Wallace deal signals new day for Dolphins GM Jeff Ireland

There are two arguments that can be made regarding Ireland's shopping spree (in addition to Wallace and Ellerbe, he signed linebacker Philip Wheeler and retained safety Chris Clemons): He overspent out of desperation, or he was willing to pay the price to add the appropriate weapons. Either way, if those players properly produce, it'll go down as a victory for an organization that hasn't had enough of them in recent years. And now, if Ireland can continue to add necessary pieces at tackle, tight end and cornerback, it could lead to some wins when they actually count for something.