Mike Vrabel promises to develop Marcus Mariota

"The NFL has the greatest farm system in the world. We pay those coaches $10 million to be our farm system. Nick Saban is our farm system. Urban Meyer is our farm system," Vrabel said. "We're going to find those types of players, but that's where the game is at. You have to try to be creative with what you're doing. You have to cause conflict. That's what (college coaches) are doing. They're taking great athletes and putting them in good positions to succeed. We're going to do similar things, but again we're not going to put our quarterback in harm's way."