 Skip to main content
Advertising

Around the NFL

Mike Vrabel promises to develop Marcus Mariota

Published: Jan 22, 2018 at 06:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Vrabel joins a Tennessee Titans team that owns the greatest luxury a first-time coach can ask for: A franchise quarterback.

The ex-Houston Texans defensive coordinator said Monday in his introductory press conference that his success won't be all about Marcus Mariota, but he's fortunate to have the QB established.

"There's ways to win games in this league without a franchise quarterback," Vrabel said. "We got one, we're going to develop him. So I don't think that that's a critical factor. I think what it is is that it has to be the right fit."

Vrabel noted the fear in which his Texans defense approached a dual-threat like Mariota last season, noting one big touchdown run the Titans quarterback pulled off.

"We were scared to death," the new Titans coach said. "He pulled a football on Jadeveon Clowney and ran 40 yards. Thank god he pulled his hamstring running 40 yards. That game wouldn't have been what it was that day in Houston. He's a special talent, a special kid, and I can't wait to work with him and help him through taking that next step in his career. But you get a quarterback that pulls it on J.D., you better have some cojones because J.D. normally swallows those guys up."

The question is what type of coordinator Vrabel will tap to help guide Mariota into the next stage of his growth. Developing the quarterback became the focal point behind the coaching change from Mike Mularkey (who didn't want to switch offensive coordinators) to Vrabel.

Vrabel said Monday he wants to run a diverse offense that takes advantage of Mariota's strengths.

"I believe in screens, I believe in play-action -- things that he does well. ... He's averaging 17 or 18 yards a completion in play-action. Those things scare you as a defensive coordinator, those are big plays that change field position. Those are things we believe in, but we're going to run the football and do it a few different ways."

He added: "We never want to put him in harm's way. We don't want to sit there and run him for the sake of running him. But we want to make sure people know he's back there."

The above quote should be music to the ears of Titans fans. Far too often the previous coaching staff attempted to shove a round peg into a square hole. Mariota was at his best in an up-tempo offense utilizing his legs when his reads broke down. Sadly, it took trailing in most games for Mularkey to deploy such a game-plan.

Vrabel was asked if he plans to run an offense that utilizes more spread and college concepts.

"The NFL has the greatest farm system in the world. We pay those coaches $10 million to be our farm system. Nick Saban is our farm system. Urban Meyer is our farm system," Vrabel said. "We're going to find those types of players, but that's where the game is at. You have to try to be creative with what you're doing. You have to cause conflict. That's what (college coaches) are doing. They're taking great athletes and putting them in good positions to succeed. We're going to do similar things, but again we're not going to put our quarterback in harm's way."

The balance between incorporating college schemes and utilizing the mobile quarterback while keeping the signal-caller healthy will be the biggest challenge for Vrabel's incoming offensive coordinator.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Chiefs pick up Chris Jones' contract option, retain right to franchise tag DT

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up the option on defensive tackle Chris Jones' contract, meaning they'll retain the right to franchise tag him this offseason, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Friday.
news

Patrick Mahomes visits hospital to support children wounded at Chiefs' Super Bowl parade

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes paid a visit to Children's Mercy Hospital Kansas City on Friday to lend his support to a family injured by gunfire during Wednesday's mass shooting at the end of the city's Super Bowl parade.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo being suspended two games for violating NFL's policy on performance enhancing substances; Raiders expected to release QB

Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is being suspended two games for a violation of the NFL's performance enhancing substances policy, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Feb. 16

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver plans to move Jalen Ramsey around more: 'Your ultimate chess piece'

Newly hired Dolphins DC Anthony Weaver noted Thursday that playing Ramsey on one side of the formation doesn't utilize the star to his full capability.
news

Patrick Peterson hoping to remain in Pittsburgh: 'Question is if the Steelers want me to finish with them'

Steelers CB Patrick Peterson, 33, believes the versatility and availability he showed in warrants Pittsburgh to bring him back for the final year of his current contract. 
news

Seahawks GM John Schneider: 'I don't feel a step back' coming in 2024 with new coaching staff 

With the Seattle Seahawks' top three coaches all being first-timers at their positions, it'd be easy to assume the Seahawks could take a step backward in 2024, but general manager John Schneider wholly rejected that notion.
news

Bears release former Pro Bowlers Eddie Jackson, Cody Whitehair

The Bears on Thursday released OL Cody Whitehair and S Eddie Jackson, two of Chicago's longest-tenured players.
news

Kliff Kingsbury not out to prove himself as new Commanders OC: 'I do this because I enjoy the game'

New Commanders OC Kliff Kingsbury was formally introduced on Thursday and the former Cardinals head coach detailed how his NFL return had nothing to do with proving doubters wrong. 
news

Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson: 'I want to be the featured back' in New England

Rhamondre Stevenson says he'd like to be the featured running back for the New England Patriots as the 25-year-old enters the final year of his rookie contract.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Feb. 15

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

New Falcons OC Zac Robinson: 'All options are on the table' at quarterback

New offensive coordinator Zac Robinson is taking over and the focus remains on how the Falcons will answer that QB quandary in 2024. "All options are on the table," Robinson said Wednesday via ESPN.