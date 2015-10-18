Mike Vick injures hamstring in Steelers' win

Vick appeared to hurt himself on a scramble during what had been a disastrous afternoon for him under center. From there, third-string passer Landry Jones took the field to guide Pittsburgh on a four-play, 32-yard scoring march capped by his 8-yard touchdown strike to Martavis Bryant, which put the Steelers up 12-10 over the Cardinals. Jones finished connecting on 8 of 12 passes for 168 yards and two interceptions.