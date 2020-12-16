Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin: Steelers WR Diontae Johnson 'responded appropriately' to first-half benching

Published: Dec 16, 2020 at 09:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Last week, Pittsburgh Steelers coach Mike Tomlin threatened to bench receivers who continued to drop passes.

Flash forward to Sunday night's game against the Buffalo Bills, when top wideout ﻿Diontae Johnson﻿ flubbed two early passes to kill drives. The missed plays gave Johnson 12 drops on the season, most in the NFL.

Tomlin had seen enough, benching Johnson for the rest of the first half of the eventual 26-15 loss to the Bills.

"I thought he responded appropriately," Tomlin said, via the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. "He didn't pout. He waited for his next opportunity and, when his next opportunity came, he was productive."

Johnson returned to catch three second-half passes for 40 yards. His 28 snaps were his fewest in a game this season.

Johnson has generated fewer than 47 receiving yards in two of the past three weeks as the Steelers offense has struggled. Pittsburgh hasn't scored more than 20 points in the three games since the calendar turned to Dec. Johnson represents the Steelers' most dynamic weapon, without whom the offense is stuck in the mud.

Despite the benching, Tomlin doesn't appear set to curtail Johnson's play moving forward.

"We will move forward," Tomlin said.

On Monday night, the Steelers face the woeful Cincinnati Bengals. If ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿, Johnson, et al. remain in StrugglesVille against a Cincy defense that is among the worst in the league and just got beat up by ﻿Andy Dalton﻿, then panic is likely to hit Pittsburgh.

Related Content

news

T.Y. Hilton returning to 'dominant' form in Colts offense after slow start

Through Thanksgiving, ﻿T.Y. Hilton﻿ seemed a shell of himself. The man nicknamed "Ghost" frequently disappeared into the abyss in 2020. Then Week 12 hit and the Hilton-Philip Rivers connection scorched Colts opponents.

news

Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, Rams RB Cam Akers lead Players of the Week

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's clutch Monday night showing and L.A. Rams running back Cam Akers' breakout effort on Thursday night led the NFL's Players of the Week honor roll. 
news

Cowboys DC Mike Nolan on future in Dallas: 'I don't even think about it'

Mike Nolan's first year as the Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator hasn't gone well, but with three games remaining in the 2020 season -- and an outside shot at winning the division -- the veteran coach isn't fretting his future. 
news

New Raiders DC Rod Marinelli wants 'quick, fast and physical' play vs. Chargers

Upon his first game as Raiders defensive coordinator, Rod Marinelli explains what he wants from a struggling defense that has marred the team's 2020 campaign.
news

Around The NFL Podcast: Ravens-Browns Recap; NFL Holiday Wishlist 

A virtual room filled with heroes -- Dan Hanzus, Marc Sessler and Gregg Rosenthal -- recaps what the quartet considers the game of the year between the Ravens and Browns.
news

NFL notifies clubs there will be no local playoff bubbles

The NFL announced to all teams Tuesday that they cannot require players to stay in a hotel other than the night before a playoff game, thereby doing away with any creation of a local postseason bubble. 
news

Raiders rookie WR Henry Ruggs III placed on reserve/COVID-19 list; out for Thursday night

The Raiders placed rookie ﻿Henry Ruggs III﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday. With Ruggs' placement on the list, the 2020 first-round pick will be out for Thursday night's game against the Chargers. 
news

NFL owners to meet virtually to discuss several items including expanding regular season

NFL owners will meet virtually on Wednesday to discuss several items including the option to increase the regular season to 17 games in 2021 among other topics.
news

Ravens activate WR Dez Bryant from reserve/COVID-19 list

Baltimore announced Tuesday that Dez Bryant has been activated from the team's reserve/COVID-19 list; the team also placed QB Trace McSorley (knee) on injured reserve. 
news

Buccaneers place three specialists on reserve/COVID-19 list

Tampa Bay placed kicker ﻿Ryan Succop﻿, punter ﻿Bradley Pinion﻿ and long snapper ﻿Zach Triner﻿ on the reserve/COVID-19 list, five days out from their Week 15 bout with the Atlanta Falcons.
news

Panthers coach Matt Rhule doesn't expect Christian McCaffrey to play vs. Packers

Panthers coach Matt Rhule does not expect running back Christian McCaffrey to play against the Packers due to a shoulder and thigh injury.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW