Mike Tomlin on Steelers' drops: 'I expect guys to make routine plays routinely'

Mike Tomlin's Steelers are no longer undefeated, and they're suddenly undependable when it comes to catching the football.

Pittsburgh pass-catchers dropped eight passes in Monday night's surprise loss to Washington, the second straight contest in which the Steelers dropped at least six passes. The issue is a new and concerning one, as the Steelers have become increasingly reliant on the passing game, especially when running back James Conner isn't available. ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ has thrown at least 40 passes in each of Pittsburgh's last four games, and the Steelers rushed for just 21 yards Monday night.

An increase in passing is fine if the team in question can complete attempts consistently, but when targets are open, they aren't holding up their end of the bargain.

"They can catch the ball or they can get replaced by those that will catch it," Tomlin said Tuesday. "I expect guys to make routine plays routinely."

Drops are quickly becoming routine, an alarming development for a team that owned the best record in football until Monday night. But so is Pittsburgh's struggle to move the ball consistently, or to gain even a single yard when needed, as evidenced by the Steelers' crucial turnover on downs on fourth-and-1 late in Monday's game.

Pittsburgh broke the huddle with a heavier set, sending out a sixth lineman as an eligible receiver and two tight ends in line. In the shotgun, Roethlisberger motioned running back ﻿Anthony McFarland﻿ wide, creating temporary confusion for Washington's defense and also eliminating the option to run the ball behind the eight-man line.

Roethlisberger received the snap and tried to take advantage of a late-arriving defender near McFarland, but his pass sailed over the hands of the running back, falling incomplete and handing the ball back to Washington. Alex Smith responded by leading a go-ahead scoring drive that changed the game for good.

"We're just not good enough," Tomlin said of his offense's struggles. "If it was one identifiable thing, you'd pluck that one thing out."

Scheduling irregularities have likely played at least a secondary role in Pittsburgh's sudden problems, but Tomlin refused to use that as an excuse for his team's issues.