Around the NFL

Tuesday, Jun 23, 2020 06:36 PM

Mike Tomlin says he would support Steelers players protesting

Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

As protests have carried on through the United States following the killing of George Floyd on May 25 in Minneapolis while in police custody, support for the movement to end police brutality and social injustice has grown within the NFL.

That includes coaches.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Tuesday that he and the organization would support player protests during the upcoming 2020 season.

"As an organization and a staff, we have focused our energies on supporting our players and their wishes and establishing structure and support to the things they want to say and do," Tomlin told reporters Tuesday, per the team's official site. "We spent a lot of group time talking about the on-going issues, the platform they have and how to best utilize it and how to do so thoughtfully. Our position is simple. We're going to support our players and their willingness to partake in this, whether it's statement or actions."

Tomlin, one of four minority head coaches currently in the NFL, has coached the Steelers since 2007.

Previously, Colin Kaepernick began protesting police brutality by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem during the 2016 season. Preceding a Week 3 game against the host Chicago Bears in 2017, the majority of the Steelers team did not appear on the sideline during the playing of the national anthem in the aftermath of President Donald Trump suggesting NFL owners fire players who kneel for the anthem.

The NFL's third longest-tenured head coach, Tomlin was resolute in his statement that he would support his players protesting, though he underlined it by saying he expected it to be done in respectful fashion.

"You know my position, I've stated it in the past, that statements are good, but impact is better, particularly long-term impact," Tomlin said. "Those that have a desire to participate in a positive way, they are going to be supported by us. All we ask is whatever they say and do, they do so thoughtfully and with class."

Related Content

Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy watches from the sideline during the NFL Super Bowl 54 football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. The Chiefs defeated the 49ers 31-20. (Kevin Terrell via AP)
news

Eric Bieniemy: HC job will happen when 'timing is right'

In the eyes of many, it's been too long that Eric Bieniemy has remained a candidate and hasn't become a head coach, but the Chiefs OC remains patient for the "right fit."
Sheila Ford Hamp 'would completely support' Lions signing Kaepernick
news

Sheila Ford Hamp 'would completely support' Lions signing Kaepernick

New Lions principal owner Sheila Ford Hamp said she would support signing Colin Kaepernick and her players peacefully protesting. 
New England Patriots wide receiver Antonio Brown (17) on the sidelines,during the first half at an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
news

Seahawks, Ravens have discussed signing Antonio Brown

The Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens have had internal discussions about potentially signing free-agent wide receiver Antonio Brown, NFL Network's Michael Silver reports.
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) looks to pass during a regular season Week 16 NFL football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the New Orleans Saints in New Orleans on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. The Saints beat the Steelers 31-28. (Matt Patterson via AP)
news

Tomlin: Medical experts comfortable with Big Ben's rehab

Mike Tomlin said he hasn't personally witnessed Ben Roethlisberger's workouts this offseason. But the Steelers coach noted Big Ben is pleased with his progress after missing most of last season with an elbow injury, and so are his doctors.
TAMPA, FL - MAY 11, 2020 - Quarterback Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is photographed in uniform for the first time as a member of the Bucs. Photo By Matt May/Tampa Bay Buccaneers
news

Tom Brady, Bucs players hold workout despite NFLPA warning

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady and about a dozen of his teammates held a workout Tuesday, days after the NFLPA warned players to halt private sessions.
Dobbins lands in a great spot for his future fantasy value, as the Ravens led the NFL in rushing percentage and should continue in that mold under OC Greg Roman. The issue is his short-term value, as the team is loaded at running back with Mark Ingram, Gus Edwards and Justice Hill all in the mix. So while Dobbins will no doubt see some of the workload, he isn't likely to see enough to make a major impact in 2020.
news

Ravens OC: Involving Dobbins in loaded backfield a 'good' problem

The Ravens stacked strength on strength with the selection of RB J.K. Dobbins in the 2020 draft. Offensive coordinator Greg Roman isn't worried about finding a way to utilize all the backfield weapons at his disposal. 
Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter
news

Lions owner Martha Ford stepping down, will be succeeded by daughter

The Detroit Lions announced Tuesday that Martha Firestone Ford, who took over after William Clay Ford Sr. died in 2014, stepped down as the principal owner of the team. Sheila Ford Hamp will succeed her mother as the club's principal owner and chairman.
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff (16) throws a pass during an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Thursday, Sept. 27, 2018 in Los Angeles. (Ben Liebenberg/NFL)
news

Rams OC wants Jared Goff to take 'ownership' of offense in 2020

The Los Angeles Rams will feature a number of new players on offense in this year, and offensive coordinator Kevin O'Connell wants Jared Goff to put his stamp on the unit.
Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'
news

Breshad Perriman: Jets' offense 'can be really dangerous'

Last season, the New York Jets' offense ranked near the bottom of the league. Can newly acquired wideout Breshad Perriman and rookie Denzel Mims help quarterback Sam Darnold turn things around?
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott watches against the Detroit Lions during an NFL football game in Detroit, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Dak Prescott signs franchise tag tender with Cowboys

Dak Prescott signed his franchise tag tender on Monday and is locked in for the 2020 season with the Dallas Cowboys. 
Baltimore Ravens offensive lineman Matt Skura looks on as he warms up against the Kansas City Chiefs during a NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2018, in Kansas City, Mo. The Chiefs defeated the Ravens, 33-28. (G. Newman Lowrance via AP)
news

John Harbaugh: Matt Skura's recovery from knee injury 'remarkable'

The Ravens escaped last season with few big injuries other than center Matt Skura, but coach John Harbaugh was brimming with excitement on his quick recovery.
See all the Action

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

START FREE TRIAL