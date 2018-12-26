Mike Tomlin opposed to expanding replay to PI reviews

"How do you deal with it when your kids don't listen?" Tomlin responded. "You move on. You have to focus on the things that are within your control because you're going to miss an opportunity when you don't. I choose to operate the way I want our team to operate. There will be plays that happen in a game, positively and negatively, for a variety of reasons whether it's performance-related or officiating-related or anything-related. The bottom line is it's done. It's done. You have to move on. Most of the time what truly defines you are the plays that lie ahead. You can miss an opportunity crying over spilled milk. That's not our style. That's not my style, and it won't be."