Mike Tomlin on officiating: I'm keeping my mouth shut

Published: Dec 03, 2018 at 02:27 AM
Herbie Teope

Around The NFL Writer

From an inability to sustain drives to blowing a 16-point lead, the Pittsburgh Steelers had plenty of reasons to blame themselves for Sunday night's 33-30 loss against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Steelers were also penalized seven times for 59 yards, but Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wasn't about to criticize how the officials called the game, especially as the game turned in the Chargers' favor.

"We didn't establish rhythm the beginning of the second half," Tomlin told reporters, via the Steelers' official website. "We had a couple of drives killed by penalties, holding penalties, it's catastrophic. I'm going to keep my mouth shut. I'm going to do that [be]cause I've sent enough money to New York."

Tomlin, a member of the NFL competition committee, received a $25,000 fine in October for his critical remarks of officials following a 41-17 win over the Atlanta Falcons.

But Tomlin certainly had every right Sunday night to be frustrated, albeit privately, especially when considering officials failed to penalize the Chargers in the first quarter when right tackle Sam Tevi appeared to get an early jump before the snap. The Chargers capitalized on the no-call with a 46-yard score.

"There was no explanation other than they missed it," Tomlin said. "It's unfortunate."

When pressed on other situations, including a challenge on a spot, the Steelers head coach wasn't in the mood to address the line of questioning.

"Hey guys, I'm not getting into all of the officiating elements of what transpired and how it was communicated," Tomlin said emphatically. "I'm just not. It's fruitless. It doesn't change the outcome of the game."

Nevertheless, game results should be determined with the play on the field and not by missed or questionable calls.

Unfortunately, prime time television audiences in Week 13 were treated to numerous instances of both situations with the New Orleans Saints-Dallas Cowboys on Thursday Night Football and the Chargers-Steelers matchup Sunday night.

