Around the NFL

Mike Tomlin on 1-2 Steelers: 'We're not going to push the panic button'

Published: Sep 28, 2021 at 03:31 PM
Headshot_Author_Chase_Goodbread_1400x1000
Chase Goodbread

Original Content Writer

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't used to looking up from the bottom of the AFC North, but three games into the season, that's where a 1-2 record has landed them after the Cincinnati Bengals dumped them, 24-10, in the first divisional game for both teams.

But Mike Tomlin has seen a few things as the NFL's third-longest tenured coach, and he's not losing perspective for the slow start.

"We're not going to push the panic button. We're not going to dramatically change who and what we are," Tomlin said, per Jenna Harner of WPXI. "We're not resistant to change for the purposes of getting better, but we're not going to be so unsteady we move away from the identity we work hard to develop."

There were all sorts of issues Sunday for Pittsburgh's coaching staff to correct, from dropped passes, to a lethargic rushing attack, to a pass rush that couldn't notch a single sack. Offensively, however, the play of aging veteran ﻿Ben Roethlisberger﻿ will command the most attention throughout the season. Roethlisberger was sacked four times and threw two interceptions against the Bengals, and questions about his ability to succeed at age 39 might only get louder. To help ensure his availability, he's not been practicing on Wednesdays.

"He has a body of work over 18 years that has us taking a global approach," Tomlin said when asked if Big Ben could start seeing Wednesday practice work, per Christopher Carter of DK Pittsburgh Sports. "We rest him and rightfully so. The wear and tear of plays wears on him differently."

Pittsburgh can even its record Sunday at Green Bay in a matchup of two of the NFL's most experienced passers in Roethlisberger and Aaron Rodgers. As for Bengals wideout Tyler Boyd suggesting the Steelers showed some quit toward the end in Sunday's loss – the Bengals led 24-7 entering the fourth quarter – Tomlin brushed off the remark.

"I don't care about Tyler Boyd's opinion about what transpired at any point in that game," Tomlin added. "He's entitled to his opinion, but I don't have to respond to it."

No, he doesn't. But his team will need to respond on the field quickly if it hopes to reach the postseason for the sixth time in the last eight years.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Tuesday, Sept. 28

Eagles guard ﻿Isaac Seumalo﻿ needs season-ending surgery on a Lisfranc injury, Mike Garafolo reports. The sixth-year veteran went down in the fourth quarter of the Eagles' blowout loss to the Cowboys on Monday night. It marks the latest injury for a decimated Philly offensive line.
news

Marlon Mack, Colts mutually agree to seek trade to new team

The Colts and running back Marlon Mack have mutually agreed to seek a trade, as the fifth-year pro has become the odd man out in the club's plans at the position, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Chiefs HC Andy Reid returns to work following brief hospital stay

Andy Reid returned to work Tuesday after a health scare briefly put him in the hospital, Tom Pelissero reports. The Chiefs HC was released Monday from The University of Kansas Health System, where he'd been transported immediately after Sunday's loss to the Chargers.
news

Pete Carroll on Seahawks' defensive issues: 'We have not disrupted the quarterback'

The Seattle Seahawks have struggled on defense to start the season. Head coach Pete Carroll has identified one of the primary issues: the lack of a pass rush.
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman visiting injury-riddled Buccaneers on Tuesday

The reigning Super Bowl champs need help in their secondary, and they're considering a former All-Pro. Richard Sherman is set to visit with Tampa Bay on Tuesday, Tom Pelissero and Ian Rapoport report.
news

Bruce Arians: Lack of sacks 'biggest thing that disturbs me' about Buccaneers' defense

Entering the season, the Buccaneers secondary was thought to be of more concern than their front seven, but three games in, Bruce Arians is directing his critique toward the latter.
news

Texans plan to put more on rookie QB Davis Mills' plate vs. Bills

Texans rookie QB Davis Mills had just four days to prepare for his first career start. He'll have extra prep time before his second. The added days between games this week provide a chance for Texans coaches to add more to the QB's plate in Week 4 versus the Bills, and that's what they intend to do.
news

Jonnu Smith owns up to poor outing, drop on pick-six: 'I've just got to make that play'

Patriots tight end Jonnu Smith has struggled through the first three games of the season, most notably in Week 3 against the Saints when a drop directly led to a pick-six.
news

Jerry Jones: Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs 'a receiver faking it as a D-back' after third INT of 2021

After a pick-six on a Monday night win over the Eagles, Trevon Diggs has three interceptions in three games into the 2021 season, and the Cowboys CB starting to put the league on notice. 
news

Jalen Hurts takes blame in loss to Cowboys: 'This one's on me'

Jalen Hurts struggled from start to finish in a 41-21 shellacking at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys, but the Eagles QB is looking to move on while owning up to his mistakes.
news

Tom Brady not looking to 'reminisce' on Sunday: 'I'm going to be thinking about one night of football'

Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will have all the world watching when they play the host New England Patriots on Sunday, but on Monday, many were no doubt listening to his podcast, as the reigning Super Bowl Most Valuable Player offered up his comments regarding his return. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW