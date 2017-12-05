Mike Tomlin: JuJu's taunting more disturbing than hit

"I'm not going to react to comments or opinions by others. I can stand up here all day and do that," he said. "I will acknowledge there were some unfortunate things in that game that we don't need in our game by both sides. My job as head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers is to work hard to minimize those things that were involved in before they occur. They did last night in an instance of two we'll make an accounting of that work hard to make sure it doesn't happen again. We have a responsibility to make this game as safe as it possibly can be. It's my opinion as someone who's highly involved in the process behind the scenes as a competition committee member and as a guy who has been in this league a long time - I take that responsibility personally. I think we work hard to improve in those areas. I think the game is safer than it's been but that being said we still have room for growth. That's my approach or mentality when I think about it. I also think there were some tremendous displays of competitive spirit in play last night that probably won't get talked about as much as it should. Guys, individually and collectively on both sides, digging down and performing and performing at a high level. I think that's always an element of the matchup as well that doesn't get the attention it deserves."