Mike Tomlin: Heath Miller set to have ACL surgery

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't in playoff contention, and whatever they accomplish Sunday against the Cleveland Browns will need to be done without Heath Miller.
The veteran tight end suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during Sunday's loss to the Cincinnati Bengals and will require season-ending surgery, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin told reporters Monday. Miller also injured his medial collateral ligament and possibly his posterior cruciate ligament, according to the team.
On NFL Network
NFL Replay will re-air the Cincinnati Bengals' 13-10 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers from Week 16 on Wednesday, Dec. 26 at 9 p.m. ET.
"Unfortunately, his season comes to an end," Tomlin said. "He has been rock solid for us, and we really appreciate his efforts."
Miller finished the season with 71 catches for 816 yards and eight touchdowns. The yardage and scores were career highs in what amounted to the 30-year-old's finest all-around season. He was a central cog in the passing game and, with nothing to play for, the Steelers will waste no time in getting Miller's rehab underway. It amounts to a long road back for a player of his age.
Tomlin also announced that running back Baron Batch had surgery Monday to repair an arm fracture suffered during the loss to the Bengals.