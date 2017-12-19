Mike Tomlin defends Big Ben's fake spike vs. Pats

"While we were in review, that was being discussed because if his knee was down in the field of play, it would be a 10 second run off, they'd spot the ball, run the clock and we'd be faced with a running clock in that circumstance. This was probably the most significant element of the discussion when they were in review and that was presented to us by one of the officials. ... He gave us an alert that may include a 10 second run off in a running clock. So obviously, 10 second run off, running clock that's the scenario that maintained most of our attention in terms of what could happen as they came out of review. What did happen as they came out of review obviously is probably the least of the scenarios from my expectations which was if [they] ruled an incomplete pass."