Mike Smith's Atlanta Falcons can salvage season with two wins

3) The pull of Michigan.Jim Harbaugh's job status will hover over everything in the weeks ahead, and it should. But the news of Michigan's willingness to push the envelope will certainly give him something to think about. Yes, Harbaugh can probably make more money in the pros; he wouldn't have to recruit or glad-hand (a reason many coaches prefer the NFL to college); and he would likely have much more control over his situation than he did when he landed in San Francisco in 2011. But the same way Bear Bryant had a gravitational pull to Alabama -- "When momma calls, you just have to come runnin' " -- there is an irreversible draw to Michigan for Harbaugh. Two Januarys ago, I did a story on how the "10-Year War" (between Ohio State and Michigan) affected Jim and John Harbaugh, ahead of their Super Bowl showdown. Jim was as helpful for that story as any I've done with him. "Those two men -- Bo (Schembechler) and Woody Hayes -- in my young mind, and in my old mind today, and every year in between, those two are larger than life," Jim said. "Spent a great deal of time thinking about those men and how they approached the game, how they approached teaching, and then tried my very best to be like them." When asked specifically about Schembechler, his college coach, Harbaugh said, "My dad had the greatest respect for Bo Schembechler. Go back to my dad, through the coaches, he respected Bo Schembechler the most, and (ex-Bowling Green coach) Doyt Perry the most. We all, as a family, gained a great deal of respect for Coach Schembechler, because of the way our dad talked about him. ... If people see characteristics of Bo Schembechler's teams, or the characteristics of the Baltimore Ravens in our team, that would be something we'd be proud of. That's something that we strive to be." Now, the flip side here is that Harbaugh was said to have taken it personally in 2007 when he wasn't considered for the job Rich Rodriguez got, and grudges can linger. But there are different people in charge now, and it's a proud program that needs help. I still think he probably stays in the NFL, but the pull of becoming Schembechler has to weigh heavy on his mind. And it's probably why a source said earlier in the week that Michigan is very much in the game.