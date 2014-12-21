Mike Shanahan would coach again ... for a contender

Mike Shanahan appeared on ESPN this morning to give his thoughts on Jay Cutler, Robert Griffin III and coaching in Washington.
Then, he was asked if he would ever coach again. His answer was vague, but seemed to suggest the right job would entice him in 2015.
"One thing I want to do is win," the 62-year-old said. "So, it's not just coaching but going to the right organization that would make a strong commitment. There's only one team that's happy at the end of the year -- that's the team that wins the Super Bowl."
Shanahan, who has won two Super Bowls, would be more enticing if his son, Kyle, was in tow to be an offensive coordinator. But more importantly, there seem to be few contender jobs possibly available. Atlanta, Chicago and San Francisco would stand alone in that respect, but would they be willing to offer Shanahan a deal with more qualified young assistants available than ever?
If the Bears stepped up, Shanahan would be a bonus considering his appreciation for the difficult-to-trade Jay Cutler, whom he drafted while Broncos coach. On the same ESPN appearance, Shanahan said Cutler was still a franchise quarterback.
As the coaching carousel begins to swirl, Shanahan's will now be another interesting name added to the mix, though it might be an unlikely one.
