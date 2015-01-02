Around the NFL

Mike Shanahan interviewed with San Francisco 49ers

Published: Jan 02, 2015 at 07:11 AM

Add another high-profile name to the 49ers' list of head-coaching candidates.

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Saturday's NFL GameDay Morning that the Niners have interviewed former Redskins coach Mike Shanahan. Niners officials had already planned to be in Denver this weekend to interview Broncos offensive coordinator Adam Gase.

Shanahan, 62, has spent the 2014 season out of football after being fired by the Redskins in December 2013. Shanahan took a sterling resume to Washington -- including two Super Bowl wins with the Broncos -- but finished 24-40 in four seasons with the Redskins. Three of his four double-digit loss seasons in 20 years as a head coach came in D.C.

Shanahan's son, Kyle, the Browns' offensive coordinator, is also under consideration for the Niners' job.

Shanahan has 49ers ties. He was the team's offensive coordinator from 1992 through 1994, his final season being the last time the Niners won a Super Bowl. He leveraged that success into a head-coaching job with the Broncos, where he won back-to-back Super Bowls in 1997 and 1998.

The tack-on feel of Shanahan's interview makes you wonder if this is merely a kick-the-tires move by the 49ers. Then again, Shanahan has the rings, franchise connection, and as recently as two years ago, was being lauded as a rejuvenated offensive mastermind during Robert Griffin III's electric rookie year.

A lot has changed since then, of course. Be sure to follow our coaching visits tracker to stay up to date on the movements of the Niners and other teams with prominent vacancies.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast previews this weekend's four Wild-Card matchups and predicts who will advance. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

