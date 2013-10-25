Mike Shanahan faces what could have been with Denver Broncos

4) Is the value of offensive linemen on the decline? With the trade deadline rapidly approaching -- it's next Tuesday at 4 p.m. ET, to be exact -- we've already seen three deals involving left tackles who originally were drafted in the top 10 (Eugene Monroe, Levi Brown and Bryant McKinnie). This underscores the fact that while everyone bemoans the league-wide lack of depth at quarterback, issues up front remain pressing in their own right. That said, four of the last five teams to win it all -- the 2008 Steelers, 2009 Saints, 2010 Packers and 2012 Ravens -- dealt with serious questions with their front five over the course of those seasons. That should tell you a couple of things. First, teams feel comfortable handling O-line problems on the fly, which might be because, inherently, NFL offensive linemen are expected to be smart and adaptable. And second, the value of those positions might not be what it was in the days when the Dallas Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers rode dominant groups to championships. Next year's NFL draft, with another bumper crop of left tackles expected, could provide an interesting case study. Will teams remain as hell-bent on drafting the position as highly as they typically have?