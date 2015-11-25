Mike Pettine: This isn't a dead end for Johnny Manziel

"The position of quarterback is always going to be held to a higher standard than any other position on the team," Pettine said. "That's the reality. It's not just about talent. It's not just about what you do on the field. To be successful at the position requires a great understanding of what's involved in the non-physical aspects: The leadership, the trust, the accountability, responsibility, the diligence. You have to take the mentality that nobody is going to outwork you. That has to be understood when you play the position at this level."