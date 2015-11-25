Around the NFL

Mike Pettine: This isn't a dead end for Johnny Manziel

Published: Nov 25, 2015 at 05:03 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Mike Pettine is sticking by his decision to benchJohnny Manziel.

Speaking with reporters on Wednesday, the Cleveland Browns coach emphasized that trust was broken after a series of photos and videos showing Manziel allegedly partying during the team's bye week surfaced over the weekend.

Deep-sixed down the depth chart, Manziel isn't likely to play again this season, but Pettine stressed that his future as a quarterback in Cleveland isn't over.

"I certainly hope not," Pettine said, when asked if Manziel has played his last game as a Brown. "He's made great progress and there was no better proof than last Sunday against Pittsburgh. But sometimes, you gotta take a step back to take a few forward. ... We told him yesterday -- this isn't a dead end. This is a hurdle. It's an obstacle. So, part of success in athletics is dealing with adversity, and this will be an example of it."

Pettine shared that Manziel was "disappointed" by his benching, saying: "He's competitive. He wants to be out there."

Johnny, though, gave the team little choice but to discipline him after his latest off-field adventure. Pettine emphasized that everyone inside the organization -- general manager Ray Farmer and owner Jimmy Haslam included -- were on-board with the choice to demote last year's first-round pick.

"The position of quarterback is always going to be held to a higher standard than any other position on the team," Pettine said. "That's the reality. It's not just about talent. It's not just about what you do on the field. To be successful at the position requires a great understanding of what's involved in the non-physical aspects: The leadership, the trust, the accountability, responsibility, the diligence. You have to take the mentality that nobody is going to outwork you. That has to be understood when you play the position at this level."

Said Pettine: "I can't emphasize enough the importance of the trust and the accountability piece. This is where we had an obvious shortcoming."

Taking Pettine at his word, the Browns still see a future for Manziel, but everything in Cleveland feels fluid. Buried in the division with a 2-8 record, the Browns are a candidate to blow up the machine all over again.

So many of their troubles channel directly to the organization's inability to find a franchise quarterback, but Pettine can't be blamed for the front office opting for Manziel -- and the baggage that came with that pick -- over Teddy Bridgewater and Derek Carr. Those quarterbacks have made the job a 24/7 priority, while Manziel's stunted growth has plenty to do with his overall approach to the game.

The Browns have spent more time babysitting their first-round pick than playing him. That dynamic has served as a massive disappointment for this battered fan base, but an even bigger headache for the team's coaching staff.

"Last week we made him a starter for the rest of the season. We all saw how quickly that changed," Pettine said of Manziel. "The NFL landscape is obviously a very fluid one."

Especially for a Browns coaching staff wondering if bigger changes still lie ahead. Make no mistake about it, though, this is Pettine's signature moment as Cleveland's leader. Instead of pandering to his players, Pettine has drawn a line in the sand. Put football first, or take a seat.

For a team still mired in deep darkness, Pettine's handling of this latest debacle is admirable.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

This Week in NFL History (July 19 to July 25): HOFer Charles Woodson signs rookie contract with Raiders

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

WR Ted Ginn announces retirement after 14 NFL seasons

Speedy wide receiver and kick returner Ted Ginn announced his retirement on Friday's edition of NFL Total Access on NFL Network.
news

Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy: 'There's nothing new to update' regarding Aaron Rodgers

With training camp only a couple weeks away, the latest update emanating out of Green Bay regarding Aaron Rodgers is that there is no update. 
news

Richard Sherman pleads not guilty to five misdemeanors, states he's 'deeply remorseful for my actions'

Richard Sherman, a 10-season NFL veteran, was charged with five misdemeanors by the King County (Wash.) Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday, and the free-agent cornerback also released a statement expressing his remorse for the incident earlier this week.
news

Roundup: Raiders RB coach Kirby Wilson retiring; Dolphins sign WR Isaiah Ford

Kirby Wilson has spent the vast majority of the last quarter century coaching in the NFL. His time in the pro game has reached its conclusion. The Raiders RBs coach is retiring from coaching, Ian Rapoport reports.
news

Christion Abercrombie to serve as Titans coaching intern after recovering from life-threatening brain injury

Christion Abercrombie, who sustained a life-threatening head injury while playing football for Tennessee State three years ago, will serve as a strength and conditioning intern for the Titans during training camp as part of the NFL's Bill Walsh Coaching Fellowship.
news

Thirteen teams above 85 percent threshold for player vaccinations

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Friday that 13 teams have crossed the 85% threshold for player vaccinations. On the negative side, two teams remain below a 50% vaccination rate.
news

Kenyan Drake: Raiders offense is 'going to space' in 2021

Kenyan Drake has been making the media rounds during the sleepy portion of the offseason, harping to anyone who will listen that he expects the Raiders offense to fly this season. On paper, you can understand his optimism. The dual-threat RB pairs well with workhorse Josh Jacobs.
news

Saints DT David Onyemata suspended six games for violation of PED policy

The New Orleans Saints will miss starting defensive tackle ﻿David Onyemata﻿ to open the season. Onyemata has been suspended six games for violation of the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson: 'You can't judge somebody based off of sacks'

Jets DE Carl Lawson explains the intricacies of being a disruptor on the edge, which doesn't always mean sack totals always tell their story. 
news

Free-agent CB Richard Sherman released, now facing four misdemeanors 

Richard Sherman, a free-agent cornerback and 10-year NFL veteran, has been released from King County (Wash.) Correctional Facility following a King County judge's order of his release without bail Thursday.
news

Tom Brady led Buccaneers to Super Bowl LV win on completely torn MCL

At one time thought to be just a "clean-up" procedure on his knee, Tom Brady actually had surgery to repair a fully torn MCL that he played with through the Buccaneers' Super Bowl season. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW