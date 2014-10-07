Around the NFL

Mike Pettine: Johnny Manziel's laughter 'no big deal'

Published: Oct 07, 2014 at 05:33 AM

After Brian Hoyer capped the largest road comeback in NFL history and the biggest comeback in franchise history, Mike Pettine was able to breathe a little easier knowing that the inevitable cries for Johnny Manziel were at least a few more weeks away.

Ben Tate

Pettine still had to answer questions about his backup, though, after Manziel was caught on a CBS television camera laughing with a teammate while the Browns were trailing, 28-3, in the second quarter.

In what looks to be a smart move by the young head coach, Pettine made it a non-issue (because it is a non-issue).

"I don't (have a comment) because, again, I don't know what the context of that is," Pettine said at his news conference Monday. "Down 28-3, the way we were playing I think probably you could term it laughable, but I don't know the context of it."

When asked if Manziel needs to realize that the cameras are on him at all times, Pettine again reiterated that he wasn't bothered by the gesture.

Brian Hoyer

"Yeah, that's a lesson to learn, but still I don't consider it a big deal."

With the team riding high, the worst thing Pettine could have done was criticize Manziel and, in turn, flood the locker room with reporters looking for a comment about the most talked-about backup in football.

At the moment, Pettine's team is in a good place, and he wants to keep it that way.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps every Week 5 game and unveils our long-awaited choice for Team of Around The NFL. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL Now.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent TE Jacob Hollister expected to sign with Jaguars

A few days after his departure from Buffalo, tight end ﻿Jacob Hollister﻿ has found a new home, signing with the Jaguars.
news

Kenny Golladay: Giants 'can be really special' but 'probably slow' to begin the season

The Giants could be rounding into form soon with the return of RB ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ and WR Kenny Golladay. The latter believes New York is headed toward great things, but that might not be apparent in Week 1.
news

Raiders signing ex-Seahawks LB K.J. Wright to one-year deal

The Raiders continue to stock up on veteran linebackers.

Former Seahawks LB K.J. Wright is signing a one-year contract with the Raiders, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Cowboys not interested in Cam Newton: 'We're very excited about the group that we have'

Cam Newton's release prompted a handful of proposed landing spots for the former MVP, including backing up ﻿Dak Prescott﻿ in Dallas. The Cowboys appreciate and respect Newton for his accomplishments and abilities, but don't appear to be interested.
news

CeeDee Lamb among Cowboys players activated from reserve/COVID-19 list

Cowboys receiver ﻿CeeDee Lamb﻿, safety ﻿Damontae Kazee﻿ and defensive tackle Carlos Watkins all returned from the COVID-19 list. In addition, defensive coordinator Dan Quinn returned to work.
news

Colts activate Carson Wentz, two others from reserve/COVID-19 list

﻿Carson Wentz﻿ is off the COVID-19 list. Now it's time to see whether he'll be ready to go for Week 1. Wentz, center Ryan Kelly and receiver ﻿Zach Pascal﻿ were activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Thursday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Sept. 2

﻿Reuben Foster﻿ is getting another chance to restart his NFL career.

Ian Rapoport reports that Foster is working out with the New York Jets  on Thursday, per agent Malki Kawa. The former first-round LB has appeared in just 10 games over four seasons because of a host of injuries and off-the-field issues.
news

Former Titans DT Jurrell Casey announces retirement after 10 seasons

After spending a decade as one of the NFL's most underrated interior defenders, ﻿Jurrell Casey﻿ is calling it a career. The Titans announced Thursday that the five-time Pro Bowler will retire.
news

Malik McDowell grateful for second chance in NFL with Browns

Malik McDowell is attempting to write one of the most improbable comeback stories in league history after signing in Cleveland this offseason. The 25-year-old made the Browns' initial 53-man roster this week.
news

Mike Mayock: Raiders 'need to be a playoff team this year'

Playoffs are the focus for general manager Mike Mayock heading into his third Raiders season as he stated Wednesday: "We feel like we need to be a playoff team this year, and I don't think there's any doubt on that."
news

Jaguars RB Travis Etienne (foot) undergoes surgery Thursday

Jacksonville Jaguars rookie running back Travis Etienne is scheduled to undergo foot surgery on Thursday, according to NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. 
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa: Brian Flores' support 'means a lot'

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores continues to back Tua Tagovailoa as his quarterback, and the second-year QB appreciates the vocal assurances.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW