Mike Mularkey has legitimate chance to be retained

"From what I am told, there is a real and legitimate chance that Mike Mularkey, who has been the interim coach, gets the full-time job," Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network's NFL HQ. "Mularkey is well-liked by (owners) the Adams family, that is one thing, and they really appreciate the kind of work he's done with Marcus Mariota. They've lost a couple games at the end of the season, but all of that was without their rookie quarterback."