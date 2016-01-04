Around the NFL

Mike Mularkey has legitimate chance to be retained

Published: Jan 04, 2016 at 02:07 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

The Tennessee Titans' head coaching gig has been open for months, but there has been little groundwork for a coaching search.

If that sounds odd, it should -- especially when teams like the Philadelphia Eagles waited just days to interview their first potential candidate -- but there could be a reason.

The Titansconfirmed Monday that Mularkey is a candidate for the team's head coaching job, and he's getting top consideration from the team, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

"From what I am told, there is a real and legitimate chance that Mike Mularkey, who has been the interim coach, gets the full-time job," Rapoport said Monday on NFL Network's NFL HQ. "Mularkey is well-liked by (owners) the Adams family, that is one thing, and they really appreciate the kind of work he's done with Marcus Mariota. They've lost a couple games at the end of the season, but all of that was without their rookie quarterback."

The Titansfired general manager Ruston Webster on Monday. Another interim, CEO Steve Underwood, saw his tag removed, so he will stay with the team.

Even if they plan to keep Mularkey, Tennessee will need to conduct interviews, in part to satisfy the Rooney Rule.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Underwood said the ideal coaching candidate would be "somebody who has been coaching at a high level in the NFL for many years."

The Titans finished 2-7 under Mularkey, clinching the No. 1 overall pick. The stats weren't much different from the seven games under Ken Whisenhunt. The Titans scored 1.4 more points per contest under Mularkey, but allowed 6.6 more points per game while retaining their negative turnover differential of seven under each coach.

Mularkey has an 18-39 career record as a head coach with the Titans, Jaguars and Bills.

Tennessee's front office could try to point to the losses without Mariota, but Mularkey won just two games and lost five with the rookie quarterback under center. Mariota's play -- partially hampered by injury -- didn't improve by leaps and bounds under Mularkey, either. 

The Titans could spin it however they want, but their fans can't be enamored with the idea of keeping a milquetoast coach in town.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts WR T.Y. Hilton (quad) downgraded to out vs. 49ers; Quenton Nelson activated from injured reserve

﻿Colts WR T.Y. Hilton﻿ (quad) has been downgraded to out versus the San Francisco 49ers while All-Pro guard Quenton Nelson has been activated from injured reserve, the team announced Saturday.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Saturday, Oct. 23

Wilson is having the pin removed from his middle finger within the next week and his original target date of a Week 10 return is still in sight, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday on Good Morning Football Weekend.
news

Trent Williams (ankle/elbow) doubtful with Jimmy Garoppolo returning as 49ers starting QB

Left tackle Trent Williams (elbow/ankle) did not participate in San Francisco's practice for a third straight day and drawing a doubtful designation, while quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (calf) had no designation and rookie signal-caller Trey Lance (knee) is out.
news

Saquon Barkley, Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney all out for Giants on Sunday

Running back ﻿Saquon Barkley﻿ (ankle) and receivers ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ (knee) and ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿ (ankle) will not play in New York's Sunday meeting with the Carolina Panthers.
news

Antonio Brown (ankle) out for Buccaneers' Week 7 game vs. Bears

Antonio Brown is out for Sunday's Bucs game, along with Rob Gronkowski, Lavonte David and Richard Sherman.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Oct. 22

Washington RB Antonio Gibson (shin) will be questionable for Sunday's road tilt versus the Green Bay Packers after being limited in practice this week. 
news

Dolphins head coach Brian Flores: Tua Tagovailoa is our quarterback

Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores told reporters that Tua Tagovailoa "is our quarterback" following a week of rumors that his team is pursuing a trade for Texans QB Deshaun Watson.
news

Browns HC Kevin Stefanski calls D'Ernest Johnson 'a warrior' following breakout performance

After a long football road, D'Ernest Johnson arrived at his first start on Thursday for the Browns and delivered a huge performance. 
news

Tom Brady set to face first former Ohio State starting QB in his career, Justin Fields

Michigan product Tom Brady will lead the Buccaneers into Sunday's matchup against the Bears, who will start rookie Justin Fields. Fields will be the first starting QB from Ohio State Brady has faced in his career. 
news

Dolphins coach Brian Flores 'happy we're playing' week after London loss

As the 2021 Miami Dolphins schedule would have it, they do not have an off week in Week 7 after their Week 6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. For Dolphins head coach Brian Flores, that's just fine and dandy for his 1-5 squad. 
news

Vic Fangio on Teddy Bridgewater: 'He was courageous. He is our quarterback'

Broncos coach Vic Fangio said following Thursday's loss that he did not consider replacing a dinged-up Teddy Bridgewater with Drew Lock.
news

'Calm and poised' Case Keenum gets Browns back on winning track

It was vintage Case Keenum, as the consummate journeyman filled in and stepped up to help the Browns to a 17-14 win over the Broncos on Thursday night in Cleveland, snapping a two-game Browns skid in the process.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW