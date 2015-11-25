Mike Mitchell: Steelers 'want to run the North'

Pittsburgh (6-4) sits two games behind the division-leading Bengals (8-2), but the Steelers also lost their first matchup to Cincinnati back in Week 8. The two will play again in Week 14, but this year's Bengals don't have the feel of a club about to collapse. Despite two straight losses, Cincy's defeat at the hands of Arizona on Sunday night saw quarterback Andy Dalton do all he could to keep his team in the competition.