Mike McCarthy: We're focused on beating Seattle

Published: Sep 15, 2015 at 02:32 AM

The Green Bay Packers aren't looking at their Week 2 matchup against the Seattle Seahawks as a rematch of last year's NFC Championship Game.

The Packers, who are coming off a 31-23 victory over the Bears, aren't dwelling on last year's title game gaffes. Packers coach Mike McCarthy said the team is simply focusing on the task at hand -- clinching a victory at home.

"We're playing at Lambeau Field (on) Sunday Night Football," McCarthy said Monday via ESPN. "It's our first home game. I don't really think we need to get past that. I know who we're playing; they're an outstanding football team. They're coming of a tough loss in St. Louis, but we're focused on winning the game. We're focused on getting our first home win, beating the Seattle Seahawks, and that's about as far as it goes with us."

Seattle was hardly the subject of Monday's team meetings -- a meeting which reportedly lasted less than ten minutes. "(Monday) was all about the Bears as far as corrections and (McCarthy) just said our focus now moves on to Seattle," Packers wide receiver Randall Cobb said. "It's on us to get into our preparation."

McCarthy said he's learned from past coaching mistakes and stressed the need to downplay the much anticipated rematch.

"Too much of anything isn't good for you," McCarthy said. "I think that's something we all learn as we walk through life. I've learned that. I've coached teams too much during the course of the week, raised emotion of the football team too much. So those are lessons that have been learned from my particular position of being the head coach here. That's not going to happen this week, I can promise you that."

