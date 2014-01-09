Mike McCarthy: Packers' offense could've been special

Published: Jan 09, 2014 at 02:57 AM
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

When Aaron Rodgers finally returned from his fractured collarbone in late December, we pointed out that the Green Bay Packers were almost a mirror image of the record-setting Denver Broncos.

Coach Mike McCarthy has the same opinion of his offense's potential.

McCarthy was defensive Wednesday when asked if his team is built for cold-weather playoff games.

"I can't even believe you asked me that," McCarthy said, via the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. I'd put our offense up against anybody's. We'll play anywhere -- cold, hot, rain, snow. We're built the right way is my answer."

The Packers have had the best quarterback in football for three seasons. Now that Eddie Lacy has emerged as an every-down back, McCarthy believes his team now runs the ball "as good as anybody in the league."

After Rodgers completed 82.7 percent of his passes for 285 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 44-31 victory over the Vikings in Week 8, McCarthy thought he had a legitimate Super Bowl contender on his hands.

"I felt that this was going to be the best offense that we've ever had here," McCarthy continued. "I thought we were going to go past 2011. When we came out of the Minnesota game, I thought we really, really hit our stride."

Rodgers went down with the collarbone injury the next week, coinciding with the collapse of Dom Capers' defense.

With the exception of free agentJames Jones, all the major offensive stars from that Vikings victory are guaranteed to be back in 2014. What's more, those 44 points were scored without slot receiver Randall Cobb, top tackle Bryan Bulaga and change-of-pace back DuJuan Harris.

McCarthy understands his defense needs an infusion of impact players next season. The offense is already championship caliber.

The latest "Around The League Podcast" featured a very special in-studio visit from Bears star Brandon Marshall.

