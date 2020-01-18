Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy on Packers: 'Great to see them back'

Published: Jan 18, 2020 at 02:17 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Producer

Mike McCarthy is settling in as the new Dallas Cowboys head coach.

He can still look onto the Green Bay Packers dark green and gold with fondness though.

Hence, the second-winningest coach in Packers history is happy to see Green Bay in the NFC Championship Game and back in the football forefront.

"Well, you can't live in Green Bay and not follow them. It's probably the same here [in Dallas], I would think," McCarthy said via ESPN's Todd Archer. "It's part of the fabric of the community. The people have been awesome. That's our home -- that was our hometown. They've been great to my family and I, but it's great to see them back where they should be. You've got to give those guys a lot of credit. I think the roster and the coaching has given them a chance to get to the Super Bowl."

The 56-year-old McCarthy is the eighth full-time head coach in Cowboys history following a year away from football. That year away came in the wake of his firing as Packers head coach following Week 13 in 2018.

McCarthy's end came after posting a 125-77-2 record with the Packers over 13 seasons, highlighted by nine playoff appearances and the crowning achievement of a Super Bowl XLV triumph.

With all that history, it has been somewhat difficult for McCarthy to transition while seeing the Packers make their transition.

"Let's be honest, you go through the emotions of it, but I think the reality of living there, it was something that you had to work through in the beginning," McCarthy said. "To be transparent and reflecting on improving myself, it wouldn't have been very smart of me to not watch them, because that program that's there, that's something that was built over a 13-year period. Now what they've done with it, obviously, they've moved it forward and are having success, so I think it's important to watch.

"That's your last experience, so however they're doing this or doing that, I think it's a good way to spend your offseason. It was definitely part of my research to improve."

And now McCarthy will look to improve the Cowboys, but he can still appreciate that the franchise he called home for so long has reclaimed its status as one of the NFL's elite.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

49ers focused on Alabama QB Mac Jones, NDSU QB Trey Lance with No. 3 pick

Less than four days away from the start of the 2021 NFL Draft, the 49ers have reportedly set their sights on which quarterbacks their eyeing with the No. 3 overall pick.
news

Vikings CB Patrick Peterson switches from No. 21 to No. 7

Days after the NFL approved the proposal on changes to jersey numbers, ﻿Vikings CB Patrick Peterson﻿ has decided to don his old number from his days as a star at LSU.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 26 to May 2; Seven HOFers selected in 1st Round of 1983 NFL Draft

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

Chargers QB Justin Herbert calls rookie year 'a blur,' eager to 'master the offense' in Year 2

As Chargers' season ticket holders toured SoFi Stadium for the first time during an open house on Saturday, Justin Herbert took a moment to field questions. When asked to recap his sensational Year 1, the reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year's reply made it evident that he's not spending too much time dwelling on the past.
news

Rob Gronkowski sets Guinness World Record with 600-foot catch

While at his alma mater, the University of Arizona, ahead of their spring game Saturday, Gronkowski launched himself into the Guinness Book of World Records by catching a pass dropped from a helicopter hovering 600 feet in the air.
news

Sean Payton: Saints 'have to address' cornerback position ahead of 2021 season

Much attention will be paid this summer to the promised quarterback battle in New Orleans between Taysom Hill and Jameis Winston﻿. But Sean Payton isn't spending his spring days thinking at the uncertainty at that crucial position.
news

Chargers GM 'bullish' on LT Trey Pipkins, looking to select 'players, not positions' in draft

One year ago, Tom Telesco secured the Chargers' future at quarterback, selecting ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ with the No. 6 overall pick. This draft, he's charged with building around the Offensive Rookie of the Year.
news

Roundup: Former Chiefs LT Eric Fisher talking to multiple teams

Left tackle Eric Fisher could have a new football home soon. The former Pro Bowler has been talking to numerous teams and is someone to keep an eye on after the draft, Ian Rapoport reports. One of those teams is the Chiefs.
news

Chiefs acquire OT Orlando Brown in trade with Ravens

The Chiefs agreed to acquire Ravens tackle Orlando Brown in a blockbuster deal between two AFC rivals, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Friday.
news

Chiefs GM Brett Veach plans to discuss Tyrann Mathieu extension more extensively after draft

The Chiefs want to keep one of the best safeties in the NFL in Kansas City beyond this season. GM Brett Veach said Friday that getting an extension done with ﻿Tyrann Mathieu﻿ will become a priority sometime after the 2021 NFL Draft. 
news

Cowboys unlikely to trade up from No. 10 in first round

In the middle of smokescreen season, some truths remain visible.

One such near-certainty is the Cowboys not trading up in the draft. Ian Rapoport reports that Dallas isn't expected to move up from the No. 10 overall pick.
news

Panthers to wait until after draft to decide on Sam Darnold's fifth-year option

Panthers general manager Scott Fitterer said Friday that the decision on whether to pick up quarterback Sam Darnold's fifth-year option wouldn't come down until after the draft next week. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW