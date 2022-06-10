Around the NFL

Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Published: Jun 10, 2022 at 07:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

Franchise-tagged tight end Dalton Schultz skipped the final week of Dallas Cowboys voluntary workouts in hopes of signing a new long-term contract. However, no one inside the building seems worried about the situation going south.

"Business is business and I'm in the business of winning football games. We all have contracts. We all have these types of situations that they come about," coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday, via the team's official website. "Timing obviously plays into these decisions and transactions. Now, as a head coach, it takes you a few years to get used to it, but I think you have to learn to separate things in this world.

"Dalton deserves this position that he's in. So hopefully we can get it worked out."

McCarthy's reaction to Schultz's absence from workouts mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

Schultz had participated in voluntary workouts before skipping this week's sessions. He's signed his $10.931 million franchise tender but is looking for a long-term deal to keep him in Dallas.

The Cowboys hold mandatory minicamp next week.

"I'm not worried about his commitment or what he's done," McCarthy said. "He's in great shape. If he was standing here, he would tell you this is the strongest he's ever been. He's put a tremendous amount of work into the offseason. I think it's clearly why I separate it. It's business. It's business that he's tending to, and it's understood."

