Mike McCarthy 'not worried' about Dalton Schultz's contract situation: 'Business is business'

Franchise-tagged tight end Dalton Schultz skipped the final week of Dallas Cowboys voluntary workouts in hopes of signing a new long-term contract. However, no one inside the building seems worried about the situation going south.

"Business is business and I'm in the business of winning football games. We all have contracts. We all have these types of situations that they come about," coach Mike McCarthy said Thursday, via the team's official website. "Timing obviously plays into these decisions and transactions. Now, as a head coach, it takes you a few years to get used to it, but I think you have to learn to separate things in this world.

"Dalton deserves this position that he's in. So hopefully we can get it worked out."

McCarthy's reaction to Schultz's absence from workouts mirrors that of teammate Dak Prescott -- who said earlier in the week he understands the tight end's position, having gone through a similar situation before getting paid.

Schultz had participated in voluntary workouts before skipping this week's sessions. He's signed his $10.931 million franchise tender but is looking for a long-term deal to keep him in Dallas.

The Cowboys hold mandatory minicamp next week.