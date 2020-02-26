Mike Mayock thinks Raiders 'need help at wideout'

Mayock will attempt to address those needs in free agency and the draft, and he'll expect his stellar rookie class from 2019 to take the next step, not get complacent with their success in their first season. If all goes according to plan, he'll fill the voids elsewhere and continue the Raiders on their path back to relevancy at the start of a new era in Nevada -- even if he runs this draft, as he said Tuesday he likely would, from the Raiders' existing headquarters in Alameda.