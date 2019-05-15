Mike Maccagnan's firing brings 'Same Old Jets' moniker to focus

Rumors of a rift between Gase and Maccagnan have been circulating for a few months now, which is why it's fair to resurrect the question first raised when the Jets fired Todd Bowles at the end of the 2018 season: Why go halfway? Bowles and Maccagnan were hired together four years ago, and whatever successes (one, a winning record in 2011) and failures (a lot, including three straight losing seasons) they had, they had together. The roster was bad, the coaching no better. If they deserved to finish the rebuild, they deserved it together. If they didn't, they should have been shown the door simultaneously.