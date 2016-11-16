Around the NFL

Mike Maccagnan: Jets QB decision is up to Todd Bowles

Published: Nov 16, 2016 at 05:42 AM

Jets general manager Mike Maccagnan told reporters Wednesday he had "no regrets" about his decision to re-sign Ryan Fitzpatrick for $12 million this season despite the returns.

But moving forward, he will not lean on head coach Todd Bowles to play him -- or not play him.

"I would say first and foremost Todd makes the final decision on who to play," Maccagnan told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones in an interview on Wednesday's Up To The Minute Live. "I know especially when you, as with all positions, you basically want to play the players that have earned that ability to play on the field. But really those are decisions Todd makes. He takes counsel from his staff and myself, but at the end of the day, it's his call.

"The one thing I would say is, when you make that decision, you want to make sure that you're potentially setting the player up for success not failure, that they've earn that opportunity and you don't make the decision lightly. From that standpoint, the young players will get their opportunity at some point in time, and then we'll see how they progress and how they perform. But again, those are decisions Todd makes, and I'm sticking with him."

His words set up an interesting bye week in Florham Park where the team will have to theoretically decide between playing Fitzpatrick coming off a sprained MCL -- an injury that caused him to miss last week's 9-6 loss to the Rams -- or stick with 2015 fourth-round pick Bryce Petty.

Petty threw for 163 yards, a touchdown and an interception in said loss to the Rams. Christian Hackenberg, the team's 2016 second-round pick, is seemingly off limits for the 2016 season altogether.

To parse Maccagnan's words a bit, the quarterback has to earn the spot and the quarterback cannot be set up for failure. Based on what Bowles saw Sunday against the Rams, is Petty good enough to hang around against the New England Patriots on Nov. 27 coming off a bye? Would that constitute setting him up for failure?

Furthermore, did Fitzpatrick, who leads the league with 13 interceptions, "earn the ability" to play on the field?

The Jets (3-7) are clearly keeping their options open, but might have a hard time deciding between the lesser of two evils.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Rams CB Jalen Ramsey: 'I still can't find the plays where I was burnt multiple times' by Hunter Renfrow

Jalen Ramsey attempts to set the record straight on Wednesday practice in which Raiders receiver Hunter Renfrow reportedly got the best of him. 
news

49ers OT Trent Williams (knee) will sit out remainder of week

Trent Williams had his knee drained and will sit out for the rest of the week, 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters Thursday.
news

Lions HC Dan Campbell on cutting Don Muhlbach on his birthday: 'That sucks, but it is what it is'

After 17 seasons with the Detroit Lions, long snapper Don Muhlbach was cut on his 40th birthday. It was a move that head coach Dan Campbell realizes didn't paint him in the fondest light. 
news

Cardinals ready to 'have fun' with DeAndre Hopkins, A.J. Green in same receiving corps

With A.J. Green joining DeAndre Hopkins in the desert, Arizona has a veteran WR corps that could poise plenty of problems for opposing defenses. 
news

Jets DE Carl Lawson suffers ruptured Achilles in practice, will miss 2021 season

Jets pass rusher Carl Lawson suffered a lower leg injury at practice Thursday and is having an MRI on his Achilles, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported.
news

NFL Kickoff 2021 primer: Opponents, location, start time

With the start of the 2021 NFL season just around the corner, find out who's playing in the season opener and learn how to watch.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Thursday, Aug. 19

Bears coach Matt Nagy told reporters Thursday that rookie QB Justin Fields will play in Saturday's preseason game versus the Bills, and declared the top candidates for the team's competition at left tackle. 
news

Steelers WR James Washington aims to demonstrate worth amid reports of trade request

Steelers WR James Washington isn't exactly denying the rumors of a trade request, but the fourth-year wideout maintains his love for the city as he hopes to carve out a role within a deep WR room.
news

Packers unveil throwback uniforms for Week 7 game vs. Washington

The Packers will sport a uniform inspired by the team's kits from 1950-1953, the club announced Thursday. Green Bay will wear these special throwbacks for one game only, its Week 7 contest against the Washington Football Team.
news

Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr. embraces Mike Zimmer's stern approach after blowout preseason loss

Appearing on "Good Morning Football" on Thursday, TE Irv Smith Jr. spoke about coach Mike Zimmer's hard-nosed interview during halftime of the Vikings' preseason loss to the Broncos. 
news

Raiders pleased to see Hunter Renfrow receive attention after beating Jalen Ramsey in joint practice

Hunter Renfrow﻿ reportedly got the best of one of the top corners in the NFL, Jalen Ramsey, during the Raiders' joint practice session with the Rams on Wednesday.
news

Vikings LB Cameron Smith, who returned from heart surgery, announces retirement

Vikings LB Cam Smith, who missed all of the 2020 season due to heart surgery, announced his retirement from the NFL on Wednesday, via social media. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW