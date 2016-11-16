Mike Maccagnan: Jets QB decision is up to Todd Bowles

"I would say first and foremost Todd makes the final decision on who to play," Maccagnan told NFL Network's Kimberly Jones in an interview on Wednesday's Up To The Minute Live. "I know especially when you, as with all positions, you basically want to play the players that have earned that ability to play on the field. But really those are decisions Todd makes. He takes counsel from his staff and myself, but at the end of the day, it's his call.