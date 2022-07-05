Mike Grier, brother of Dolphins GM Chris Grier, hired by Sharks as first Black GM in NHL history

For the last six years, Chris Grier was the only general manager in his family. He was hired by the Miami Dolphins in 2016 after working with the club in a scouting capacity for 16 years -- first as an area scout, and eventually as the team's director of college scouting.

Chris' place as the lone GM on the family mantel changed Tuesday, however, when the San Jose Sharks hired his brother, Mike Grier, as the first Black general manager in NHL history.

Chris Grier made sure to give his brother props, releasing a statement through the Dolphins:

"I am incredibly happy and proud of Mike. The San Jose Sharks organization is getting a man of high character and integrity. He has always been respected on and off the ice by his peers. Mike will bring his work ethic and passion every day to the job. Mike understands the game, with intelligence, experience and knowledge to succeed as a GM.

"Our parents deserve all the credit for how they raised us. We were very fortunate to be able to observe and learn from our father, Bobby, while growing up. Congratulations to Mike and the San Jose Sharks on a great hire!"

Mike Grier played 14 NHL seasons split between the Edmonton Oilers, Washington Capitals, Buffalo Sabres and San Jose. The younger Grier finished his hockey career with 383 points (162 goals and 221 assists) in 1,060 games played.

Mike Grier served as a hockey operations advisor for the New York Rangers last season, but he also followed his brother's footsteps as a professional scout for the Chicago Blackhawks from 2014-18.