Mike Evans, Buccaneers moving on without Tom Brady: 'I like our chances' 

The Bucs feel like a wild card in the QB carousel this offseason. With the taste of winning enveloping Tampa, general manager Jason Licht could take a big swing in an attempt to bring in a big name. He could look toward free agency, where several veterans have experience, but lack consistent success. A reunion with Winston feels unlikely but stranger things have happened. The Bucs could retain backup Blaine Gabbert﻿, a free agent. Or, perhaps, they hand the reins to second-round quarterback Kyle Trask﻿, who didn't play a snap during his rookie season.

Evans told NFL.com that he isn't planning to lobby the front office to pursue any quarterback.

"I'm not," he said. "I got to play with Tom Brady, so that was pretty cool. Whoever the quarterback is, it's my job to be as open as possible for them and catch as many balls as I can. I don't know what the team's thinking."

Trask remains a big unknown as he sat behind Brady. After participating in all three preseason games, the rookie played student, learning from the master.

"I know Kyle is a really talented guy. He sat behind Tom, watched a lot, observed," Evans said. "He's a really talented guy. ... He has really great arm talent, and he's a student of the game, sitting back learning this year. Hopefully, he has a big leap next year.

"I don't know where we are going to go, but whoever it is, I'll be ready."

Despite Tampa wading into uncertainty, Evans noted a young core should keep the Bucs in contention if they find the right QB.

"We've still got a lot of core guys, young guys coming back next year," he said. "Hopefully, we can get most of our free agents back. I like our chances. We're a tough team. We've just got to see who the quarterback is."

Evans is on a Hall-of-Fame trajectory himself, generating eight-straight 1,000-yard seasons to open his career. He earned his fourth Pro Bowl selection this season and owns a Super Bowl ring.

He'll also go down as the answer to the trivia question: Who caught the final touchdown pass of Tom Brady's legendary career?

"It'll be memorable down the line," Evans said of the 55-yard score in the NFC Divisional Round loss to L.A. "Right now, it's pretty fresh. I mean, it's off a loss. Looking back on it, it's going to be cool for sure."

With the Tom Brady era over, the next phase begins for the Bucs. But with Evans still in his prime, Tampa's offense still has pieces to remain competitive regardless of who the heir is in 2022.

