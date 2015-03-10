Mike Adams returning to Indianapolis Colts

While free agent Antrel Rolle is campaigning to take his talents to Indianapolis, the Colts have re-signed a veteran safety of their own.
Adams, 34 later this month, earned the first Pro Bowl appearance of his 11-year career last season, after finishing tied for the NFL lead in takeaways (seven). He started all 16 games in 2014, setting career highs with 93 tackles and 11 passes defensed.
It will be interesting to see if the Colts entertain the notion of pairing former University of Miami star Rolle with Adams, as the team is also hosting former HurricanesFrank Gore and Andre Johnson on Tuesday.
