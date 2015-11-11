Midseason Power Poll: Ranking teams 1-32

This group expanded by one since our quarter-season poll, with the Panthers rightfully joining the mix. Three of our top four teams weren't even considered top 10 squads going into the season, which is a reminder that no one knows anything in August. Especially us. ... This is easily the best Patriots team since 2007 and could rival the 2004 team as Bill Belichick's best team if they peak late in the season like they usually do. ... The Seahawks stay in this tier despite a 4-4 record because they pass the eye test. They are not far off, and their previous three seasons rival any three-year run by an NFL team this century. The talent hasn't changed much. That deserves the benefit of the doubt. ... Denver had the most impressive win over the last month of these teams, crushing Green Bay. The Broncos also had the most surprising loss, at Indianapolis. ... The Cardinals are 6-2 without even playing their best. They have played sloppy in half of their games. ... The Bengals' defense has slowly improved as their offense remains the best in the league behind New England.