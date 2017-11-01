Midseason All-Pro teams, eye test vs. Next Gen Stats: Defense

Wesseling: Bobby Wagner, Seattle Seahawks; Ryan Shazier, Pittsburgh Steelers; Telvin Smith, Jacksonville Jaguars.Panthers standout Luke Kuechly will be there at the end of the year, but another concussion scare has left us with a chance to highlight the speedy Smith's torrid start in Jacksonville. No linebacker showcases more intimidating closing speed, though, than the leopard-like Shazier, who looks like a Defensive Player of the Year candidate in his best weeks. While defenses are trending toward safety/linebacker hybrids to chase running backs and tight ends, the Seahawks lose nothing with Wagner and K.J. Wright in coverage. Wagner is even more stout against the run, rivaling Kuechly as the best all-around linebacker of his generation.