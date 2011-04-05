Middle Tennessee State player sues NFL over lockout issue

Published: Apr 05, 2011 at 02:28 PM

MINNEAPOLIS -- A would-be NFL rookie is the latest person to join the players' attempt to stop the league's lockout.

Middle Tennessee State wide receiver Garrett Andrews sued the NFL and its individual teams Tuesday in federal court in Minnesota, alleging the league violated antitrust laws and created an anticompetitive market.

Andrews, who played for the Blue Raiders the past two seasons, claims he is eligible for the draft and the lockout is causing him harm. His lawsuit seeks class-action status.

It's the third antitrust lawsuit filed since labor talks broke down March 11. Several players and retirees have filed similar claims, and a hearing is set for Wednesday morning on their requests to halt the lockout.

The league says it has the right to keep players from working and that the court must wait until the National Labor Relations Board rules on the NFL's claim that the players didn't negotiate in good faith.

