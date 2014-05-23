Michael Vick resigned to life behind Geno Smith with N.Y. Jets

Vick said later that he is just trying to live in the moment and not play mind games with himself, so he is now viewing this as a one-season tryout for a chance somewhere else. Failing to provide a real competition is what got the Jets in trouble with Mark Sanchez, who was never able to elevate his game in part because he was never pushed. And while Vick is sure to be a more realistic option to start than a late-career Mark Brunell ever was, the fact that this apparently is going to be the competition that never was is not likely to help spur Smith to greater heights.