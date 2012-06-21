Michael Vick dogfighting survivor dies at age 11

KANAB, Utah -- One of the pit bulls rescued from the dogfighting ring bankrolled by Eagles quarterback Michael Vick has died.
Officials at the Best Friends Animal Society, where nearly two dozen of the Vick dogs were rehabilitated, said Ellen, an 11-year-old pit bull, was euthanized last weekend after a bout with an unknown illness that caused her to lose weight rapidly.
Ellen was considered one of the biggest success stories among the Vick dogs. Soon after the dogs were seized from Vick's property in 2007, some experts from humane societies said Ellen and other Vick dogs would be better off dead because they had a small chance of living normal lives.
But after several months at Best Friends, Ellen was regarded by people there as one of the friendliest dogs at the sanctuary.
