Michael Sam looks for new chance through NFL veterans combine

Published: Feb 09, 2015 at 05:08 AM

Monday's health and safety news from the world of football:

  • USA Today reported that free agent linebacker Michael Sam, who is the first openly gay player drafted by the NFL, has applied for the first NFL veteran * combine.
  • The Chicago Tribune profiled Tyrre Burks, who created Player's Health, a company that offers a platform to document athletic injuries across teams and organizations.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

