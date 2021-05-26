Around the NFL

Michael Pittman: New Colts QB Carson Wentz 'is on a mission'

Published: May 26, 2021 at 10:16 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Michael Pittman wasn't on board with giving up his jersey number to Carson Wentz﻿, but he has no hesitation in complimenting the focus he's seen from his new quarterback so far.

As Wentz enters his first season with the Indianapolis Colts, he does so amid questions and pressure pertaining to whether he can reclaim the phenomenal form of seasons ago and prove that the disaster that was the 2020 season was an aberration.

Thus far, Pittman has seen a new teammate locked in and set about on a mission. What that mission is, Pittman doesn't exactly know, but the focus and arm strength displayed by his new QB have been impressive so far. It all resonated for the young wideout after a mighty heave from his new signal-caller.

"I would say it was like the first or second time that I had thrown with him," Pittman told reporters during a Tuesday news conference. "We were running post routes and he threw like a 65-yard post, and I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I've really gotta dig down and run.' So I'd say that his arm strength and probably the way that he works -- he's so dialed in that he is on a mission."

A mission to move past last year's travails? A mission to lead the Colts to new heights?

"I think that's probably a question for him," Pittman said. "But I can just tell that he's so focused on whatever it is -- proving himself, winning a Super Bowl, or just whatever it is, he's just lasered in."

Taken second overall by the Eagles back in 2016, Wentz looked to be lasered in on becoming one of the NFL's next great ones at quarterback after his 2017 campaign. Though it ended in injury for Wentz, he was a frontrunner for MVP until then and provided the initial burst that landed the Eagles their first and only Super Bowl triumph.

A 2017 Pro Bowler, Wentz's 2018 and 2019 campaigns were impressive, too, but it all came tumbling down in 2020.

Now, the Eagles are starting anew, with a new starting quarterback and head coach kicking off the 2021 season, while Wentz, traded in the offseason to the Colts, is looking to rebuild his game and his image in Indianapolis.

Along with often terrible play in 2020, Wentz took plenty of hits unrelated to his on-field performance. Pittman doesn't dispute Wentz's leadership, though, as he's seen nothing but an ideal teammate to this point.

"I have no idea what everybody else is talking about. I see a team guy," Pittman said. "He's always there, just like ready to help and just do whatever it takes. He's been a great guy, been a great teammate. So, that's pretty much all I have to say about that. He's been great so far."

Pittman would know, after all. He dons the No. 11 jersey number Wentz wore in Philly. When Wentz asked to wear it in Indy, Pittman politely chose to keep it.

So far so great when it comes to Wentz's character as a teammate, his cannon for an arm and the laser focus. Of course, as far removed as Wentz is from Philadelphia, we're just about as far out from the season's start so there's plenty left to see and plenty left to prove for the much-maligned QB.

Related Content

news

Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers to face off in latest edition of 'The Match'

In a pseudo rematch of the 2020 NFC Championship Game, Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers will meet on the golf course this summer in the latest edition of "The Match."
news

Josh Allen thankful for stability in Buffalo, ready 'to take that next step'

Entering his fourth NFL season, Josh Allen recognized the stability within the Bills franchise and how it benefits the quarterback as he aims to take Buffalo to the next level. 
news

Ryan Fitzpatrick starts over once again in Washington: 'I've done it so many times'

Opening up OTAs with the ninth team of his 16-year career, Ryan Fitzpatrick is fast at work getting to know a new franchise, new teammates and a new offense. 
news

Panthers QB Sam Darnold focused on doing job, not on expectations in new home

﻿Sam Darnold﻿'s move south to Carolina meant the relief of the eternally high pressure that comes with being a starting quarterback in New York. That doesn't mean Darnold doesn't expect plenty of himself in his second NFL act.
news

'Loaded' Rams roster has Robert Woods talking Super Bowl

In some ways, the Los Angeles Rams are revamped. In all ways on offense, wide receiver Robert Woods sees the roster as "loaded' and it has him and his teammates talking and thinking about a return to the Super Bowl.
news

Jimmy Garoppolo 'took a while to process everything' after 49ers traded up for No. 3 pick

Though his ankle "feels great," Jimmy Garoppolo admitted Tuesday that when he heard the 49ers had traded up for the No. 3 pick in the draft, "it took a while to process everything." 
news

NFL will have unified start to training camp with fans' expected return

A first-ever unified beginning to training camp will take place on July 27 and fans are expected to be back at camps, as well, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Tuesday.
news

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott: 'I'm pretty much full-go' in OTAs

﻿Dak Prescott﻿ isn't full-go quite yet. But he's feeling like it. The Cowboys QB was an active participant for the second straight day of organized team activities and said it was a "great day" as he continued working his way back from a devastating ankle injury.
news

Matt LaFleur: Aaron Rodgers knows how Packers feel about him

Matt LaFleur might not be the target of ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿' scorn, but the third-year Packers coach remains the go-to guy for a response to the latest Rodgers revelations.
news

Steelers DL Cam Heyward: Ben Roethlisberger criticism blown 'out of proportion'

Steelers DL ﻿Cameron Heyward﻿ has come to Ben Roethlisberger's defense throughout the offseason, placing the onus on the team's 2020 tailspin on both sides of the ball. On Tuesday, Heyward took further exception to the notion that Big Ben won't be good in 2021.
news

Roundup: Steelers sign first-round pick Najee Harris to rookie deal

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced Tuesday that they have signed RB ﻿Najee Harris﻿ to his four-year rookie deal. As with all first-round rookies, Harris' contract includes a fifth-year team option.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW