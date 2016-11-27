Michael Irvin: Tom Brady could struggle against Jets

The Jets are fourth in the NFL against the run and 19th against the pass despite some fairly sub-par play from Revis. While no one is expecting the Jets to beat New England on Sunday, Irvin is pointing toward the sleeping-giant defensive line, who could finally awaken against a division rival. The Jets don't have playoff hopes for 2016 but are still starting a veteran quarterback in Ryan Fitzpatrick in order to come out of the weekend with a feel-good win. That attitude will likely translate on defense as well, with coach Todd Bowles emptying the defensive playbook in order to stop the best quarterback in football.