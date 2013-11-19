Michael Floyd's 91-yard catch-and-run TD best of Week 11

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Michael Floyd turned a routine reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars into an electrifying 91-yard touchdown jaunt to earn Week 11's "Performance Moment of the Week," presented by Bridgestone.

Entrenched on its own 9-yard line with 7:46 left in the third quarter, the Arizona offense faced third-and-10. Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer threaded the needle between three Jacksonville defenders and Floyd hauled in the pass at the Arizona 25.

As the trio of Jaguars converged, Floyd broke two tackles before leaving cornerback Will Blackmon grasping for air. The wideout then eluded Alan Ball near midfield and burst forward untouched the rest of the way to paydirt.

The touchdown was instrumental in breaking open a close contest, and Arizona continued its surprising midseason run with a 27-14 victory.

On the strength of their third straight win, the Cardinals now stand at 6-4 and have entered the hunt for the NFC's final playoff spot.

