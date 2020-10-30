Michael F. Florio's Week 8 fantasy football sleepers

Brandon Aiyuk is coming off arguably his best game of the season with six catches for 115 yards (17.5 fantasy points). He also posted a season-high 28 percent target share in Week 7. It couldn't have come at a better time as he has a huge opportunity to build off of it this week against the Seattle Seahawks. On the season, Seattle has allowed over 60 fantasy PPG to WRs, while no other team is allowing over 50 fantasy PPG to the position. Seattle is also giving up a league-high 280 receiving yards per game to wide receivers alone, while no other team is even allowing 225 per game.

Aiyuk is playing well and coming into a great matchup but if you are still not convinced, his teammate WR Deebo Samuel is out this week due to a hamstring injury. That should only lead to more opportunity going Aiyuk's way in a matchup where the Niners will have to put up points to keep up with Russell Wilson and the Seahawks offense. Aiyuk, who is normally just more of a flex option, comes in as a WR2 with upside for me this week.

Here are more Week 8 sleepers!

Jimmy Garoppolo, QB, San Francisco 49ers

I liked Aiyuk, so no surprise that I like his QB this week. Jimmy Garoppolo is facing the Seahawks who have allowed the second-most fantasy PPG to QBs at 26.42. That includes nearly 374 passing yards game, which again is by far the most allowed in the NFL. Seattle has also allowed over 20 fantasy points to every QB they have faced this season not named Kirk Cousins﻿. This is a prime matchup for Garoppolo, who has been playing well himself, throwing for 268 and 277 yards in the past two weeks, his two highs of the season. He has also thrown for multiple passing TDs in three of the five games. Jimmy G is one of the top streaming options this week.

Baker Mayfield, QB, Cleveland Browns

Baker Mayfield is coming off a career day putting up 29.78 fantasy points and five touchdowns, both the most in his three years with the Browns. He's also scored 15-plus fantasy points in each of his last four games, which isn't a high ceiling, but it is a safe floor. He does have a chance to showcase his upside again this week against Las Vegas. The Raiders have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG to QBs this season (22.97). Early on this season, the Raiders looked like a tough matchup for QBs, but in the last three weeks, they've allowed 25.42, 29.70 and 36.86 fantasy points to QBs. Mayfield may not put up nearly 40 fantasy points, but over 20 is within reach.

JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco 49ers

JaMycal Hasty appeared in this column last week and, for much of the game last week, looked like he may not even see the field. Unfortunately, Jeff Wilson left with an ankle injury and he now joins Raheem Mostert on IR. Tevin Coleman is also on IR, but he has been designated to return, which means he can be activated at any point in the next three weeks. With the Niners backs all banged up, it was Hasty, not Jerick McKinnon﻿, that was used down the stretch in Week 7. He has now seen nine carries in two straight games and has a chance to see double digits for the first time this season against Seattle. The Seahawks have been vulnerable in the passing game and tough against the run, but Hasty is a potential starting RB that you can nab off the waiver wire. Those opportunities are rare, so grab him while you can. He is a borderline Rb2 with upside, given that he will be running in Kyle Shanahan's system.

