Michael F. Florio's Week 7 fantasy football sleepers

Latavius Murray, RB, New Orleans Saints

﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ is the top player in fantasy and you never need to be told to start him. But this is a week where his running mate ﻿Latavius Murray﻿ is also in play in fantasy. The Panthers have allowed the third-most fantasy PPG to RBs this season (32.3) and are tied for the most TDs allowed to the position (nine). Murray sees more volume each week than I think many realize. He has seen double-digit touches in three straight games and has seen at least 13 touches in three of his five games this season. He has seen two targets in three of his last four games (Panthers allow the most catches per game to RBs) and has four red zone touches in his last three games. That sort of volume in what is one of the very best matchups for an RB make him a sneaky flex option this week.

JaMycal Hasty, RB, San Francisco 49ers

﻿Raheem Mostert﻿ went down with an injury last week and it led to Hasty getting nine carries, compared to just six for ﻿Jerick McKinnon﻿. When Mostert got hurt the first time, we saw McKinnon and Jeff Wilson split the work. Even then, I said to watch Hasty as he can handle the groundwork and is more explosive than Wilson. It may have taken the rookie some time, but it looks like he will get his opportunity now. The Patriots are a tough matchup for RBs, so you should stay away in 10-team leagues, but if you are in need of a RB or flex off the waiver wire in deeper leagues, Hasty is a name for you.

JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, Pittsburgh Steelers

Smith-Schuster in a sleeper article … what is it 2017? I never thought I'd have to write about him in this article, especially not when I drafted him in the third round of the Fantasy Live league. JJSS has scored single-digit fantasy points in two straight and has fewer than 50 yards in all but one game this season. It's gotten to the point that he is currently started in less than 30% of NFL.com leagues. But the Steelers play the Titans, who have allowed the fourth-most fantasy PPG (45.1) and receiving YPG (198.8) to WRs. If there is a week to give Smith-Schuster another chance, it is this one. He is a boom-or-bust WR3, but I like his chances of going boom better this week. If he has a nice week, look to sell.

Christian Kirk, WR, Arizona Cardinals

It only took three targets for Kirk to have his best game of the season against the Cowboys in Week 6, going off for 86 yards, two TDs and nearly 23 fantasy points. In fact, his fantasy point shave increased in every game this season. This week he faces the Seahawks, who have allowed the most fantasy PPG (60.0) and receiving YPG (294.4) to WRs. Additionally, I am expecting more targets, as the Cardinals were playing with a multi-score lead for much of the Cowboys game, which is typically a run-friendly game script. I think ﻿Kyler Murray﻿ and the Cards will have to throw more to match ﻿Russell Wilson﻿ and the high-powered Seahawks offense. Kirk is a high upside WR3 for me this week.

Henry Ruggs III, WR, Oakland Raiders

Ruggs comes with a high ceiling every week as we saw against the Chiefs, where he had just two catches but turned them to 118 yards and a TD, good for 19.8 fantasy points. This week he has another tough matchup against the Bucs secondary, but through the air is still the way to attack this defense, as Tampa is allowing a league-low 64 rushing yards per game. If the Raiders struggle to get the run game going, expect them to pass more than normal, which likely means an uptick in targets for Ruggs. It really just takes one long one for him to have a nice fantasy day. He is a boom-or-bust WR3 or flex option.

Marvin Jones Jr., WR, Detroit Lions

I was excited about Jones Jr. heading into the season and so far … that hasn't come to fruition. Coming into this one, he has scored less than three fantasy points in two straight games. But he has the ultimate get right game against the Falcons who have given up the fifth most fantasy PPG (44.65) and second most receiving yards (217.5) to WRs this season. This has the potential to become a very high scoring affair which would only lead to more passing. Jones is purely a boom or bust option but with four teams on bye and injuries starting to pile up, if you need to grab a WR off the waiver wire, he is worth the shot.

Darren Fells, TE, Houston Texans

I was all set to write about ﻿Anthony Firkser﻿ this week, but it looks like ﻿Jonnu Smith﻿ with play this week. In his place, Fells is a TE for those in need of a sleeper. Over the last two weeks, ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ (46.3) is the only TE with more fantasy points than Fells (34.2). He has scored a TD in two straight and his seven targets last week were a season high. This week's matchup between ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ and ﻿Aaron Rodgers﻿ has the chance to have a lot of points scored. Fells is a borderline TE1 this week and he can likely be had off the waiver wire in a lot of leagues.

Cleveland Browns DEF

﻿Joe Burrow﻿ had his best game of the year against the Browns, but the Bengals are also averaging 21.5 PPG this season, the seventh-fewest. Burrow has been sacked 24 times, which is tied for the second-most in the NFL. ﻿Myles Garrett﻿ 's ears might have just perked up. If you missed out on the top streaming defenses when waivers ran earlier this week and still are wondering who to start, the Browns are a low-key option to consider.